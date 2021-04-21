In conversation with Liquid Intelligent Technologies CEO Deon Geyser

Deon Geyser is the CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies and is a veteran ICT and telecommunications executive.

Geyser started his career at Cell C as a senior account manager in charge of strategy, business development, and billing solutions.

He quickly rose through the ranks and served as MD for Nokia South Africa before joining Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa.

For six consecutive years and under his leadership, Nokia South Africa was recognised as one of the top-performing regions in the MEA market.

With over 15 years’ experience, he was involved in several 4G and 5G launches, network virtualisation, software transformation programmes, fibre to home deals, IP and optical network deals, and large-scale managed service contracts.

In this discussion Geyser talks about Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ rebranding and why the transition from a telecommunications and digital service provider to a technology group was crucial.

He also outlines the company’s products and services, as well as their achievements and future plans.

The full interview with Deon Geyser is embedded below.