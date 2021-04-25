In conversation with China Mobile International country head Lixiang Baumann

Lixiang Baumann is the Country Head for China Mobile International (CMI) South Africa. She oversees the company’s overall strategy, market growth, operations, and local partner management.

Buamann started her career as a transmission engineer at Huawei Technologies, and later joined ZTE Africa where she quickly rose through the ranks to occupy various senior management positions.

Prior to joining CMI, she also worked as business unit executive for ATIO and regional account manager for Vodafone.

With over 19 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Buamann’s strategic focus areas include carrier business, enterprise business, mobile and platform business.

In this discussion, Buamann offers an overview of CMI and CMI South Africa and discusses the company’s main strategy in the country and continent.

She outlines how CMI differentiates itself from other South African cloud players by focusing on specific market segments.

Baumann also talks about the major challenges that local businesses face as they embark on their digital journey from the viewpoint of CMI.

Finally, she makes a prediction about CMI and how they would do in the local market.

The full interview with CMI’s Lixiang Baumann is embedded below.