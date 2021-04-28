In conversation with Ignition Telecoms CEO Valde Ferradaz

Valde Ferradaz is the CEO at Ignition Telecoms and the Head of MVN-X, a mobile virtual network enabler and aggregator that helps its partners enter the cellular market by providing the requisite infrastructure, operating systems, and processes.

Ferradez is a highly experienced, successful, and well-regarded business leader in the telecommunications industry, having led numerous technology-related companies over the past decade.

He has worked in the retail and wholesale telecommunications markets throughout his career, holding numerous C-Level executive roles at companies such as Cell C, Telkom, and Vodafone.

Before taking the reins at Ignition Telecoms, Ferradaz served as CEO of the Digicel Group, a telecommunications network corporation with operations in Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, and Central America.

In this MyBroadband Online Conference discussion, Ferradaz talks about MVN-X’s services, and he outlines some of the innovations and transformations within the MVNO space.

He discusses the benefits of data partnerships within the retail environment, and how MVNO customer rewards can help in a downturned economy.

Ferradaz also explains the importance of connectivity and access in the current environment, as well as the impact that spectrum release can have on the industry and public.

Click on the video below to watch the full interview with MVN-X’s Valde Ferradaz.