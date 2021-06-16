MultiChoice director Jabu Mabuza passes away due to Covid-19

The family of Jabu Mabuza announced in a statement that he passed away on Wednesday, 16 June, following complications caused by Covid-19. He was 63.

“It is with deep sadness and sorrow to inform you of the passing of our beloved husband and father Dr Jabu Mabuza,” the family said.

“On this day in 1976, he had joined thousands of black youths who demanded the end of Bantu education. He was later expelled for participating in that seminal protest that exposed the brutality of the apartheid regime and propelled the struggle for liberation.”

Mabuza served as the chairman of Sun International Limited and was the lead independent non-executive director on the board of the MultiChoice Group, serving on various board committees.

Prior to these roles, Mabuza was the interim executive chairman and acting group chief executive of Eskom. He resigned from Eskom last year.

He also served as chairman of Telkom until 2019. Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko said that Mabuza’s leadership was extremely valuable to Telkom.

“At 63, Jabu lived his life so beautifully and committed to the transformation of South Africa’s economy,” the Mabuza family said, adding that he was a pillar of strength for his family, and a dedicated servant of South Africa.