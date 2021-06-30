5 important things happening in tech today

Elon Musk expects 500,000 Starlink subscribers within a year and says the project could cost up to $30 billion in total.

Elon Musks expects 500,000 Starlink subscribers: Speaking at Mobile World Congress, the telecoms industry’s largest annual gathering, Musk said yesterday that he expects 500,000 subscribers on Starlink within a year. Reuters reported that the number currently stands at 69,000. He added that the total investment in the company will be between $20 and $30 billion. Musk also stated that telecoms operators in remote regions can use Starlink to allow them to connect to networks and said that they have already established partnerships with two telecommunications operators. Here is his full interview at the Mobile World Congress.

Denmark’s central bank compromised by Russian hackers: In a hack that went undetected for 6 months, Russian hackers created a trojanized version of the bank’s IT management platform, which was downloaded by over 18,000 organizations. According to Bleeping Computer, the bank reports that no evidence of further malicious behaviour has occurred beyond the distribution of the malware itself.

700 million LinkedIn account records for sale: On the hacker forum, Raid Forum, a user has posted: “I have 700 Million 2021 Linkedin Records”. Speaking to the cybersecurity website Privacy Shark, Leonna Spilman, LinkedIn Corporate Communications Manager, stated that they are still investigating the issue, but that their initial analysis “indicates that the dataset includes information scraped from LinkedIn as well as information obtained from other sources”. She added that it was not a LinkedIn data breach and that no private LinkedIn member data was exposed.

Zoom partners with AI company: Zoom has announced its partnership with Kites, a company focussed on real-time machine translation solutions. Though the video-conference platform does already have real-time language transcription, this is limited to English, and the partnership with Kites could see live translation from multiple languages.