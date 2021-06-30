Africa Coast to Europe cable launched in South Africa

The Africa Coast to Europe (ACE) submarine cable has gone live and is available for interconnection at all three of Teraco’s data centres across South Africa, the company has announced.

This comes after the ACE cable put the last segment of the cable linking Europe, West Africa and South Africa into commercial service at the start of June.

Teraco said that ACE spans approximately 17,000km along the West Coast of Africa and connects to 19 countries before backhauling via landing partner MTN South Africa to its data centres.

ACE is the eighth submarine cable system to connect at Teraco.

“Our POP-to-POP connection (Paris – Lisbon – Cape Town) gives access to major European and African cities, allowing better connectivity to the worldwide internet,” ACE stated.

“Data centres like ours acts as the perfect neutral hub for interconnection and data exchange,” said Michelle McCann, the head of interconnection and peering at Teraco.

“It’s here that onramps and switching points from many different cloud providers and network operators meet.”

Photos of the cable’s landing at Duynefontein are shown below.