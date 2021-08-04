New Telkom CEO announced

Telkom announced that Serame Taukobong is the Group CEO Designate with effect from 1 October 2021.

Taukobong will assume the role of Group CEO of Telkom after Sipho Maseko’s official exit on 30 June 2022.

“Serame is a seasoned executive, with deep experience in the ITC sector in South Africa and the continent,” said Telkom chairperson Sello Moloko.

Moloko said that Telkom was pleased that its extensive search confirmed the calibre of Telkom’s people.

Taukobong said that after working under Sipho Maseko’s leadership for 3 years, he knows he will be taking over a solid business with a capable and committed team.

“The team and I are conscious of the challenges that lie ahead and are committed to attracting and retaining the best people, winning in the marketplace, and delivering value for shareholders,” said Taukobong.

Taukobong previously served as an executive in the MTN group:

October 2003 to December 2005 — Chief operations officer of MTN Uganda

January 2006 to February 2007 — Sales and distribution executive of MTN Iran

May 2009 to August 2013 — Chief marketing officer of MTN South Africa

August 2013 to May 2015 — CEO of MTN Ghana

He joined Telkom as chief executive for its consumer business group in June 2018.