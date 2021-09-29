What to study to become a top South African telecoms exec

Degrees in accounting, engineering, and commerce are three of the best types of qualifications to pursue if you wish to become a top telecommunications executive in South Africa.
We looked at the qualifications of several leading chief executive officers at South Africa’s biggest mobile networks, fibre operators, Internet service providers, and financial technology companies.
These included people in top positions at South Africa’s biggest telecoms companies such as Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, MultiChoice, and Vumatel.
We found all of them had at least completed a bachelor’s degree, while many had also acquired postgraduate qualifications.
Among the most popular qualifications were BCom and BCompt degrees, engineering degrees, and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.
Despite his statement that one of the worst pieces of advice he received in high school was to study for a professional degree he could fall back on, Bank Zero founder and former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan ranks among the most highly qualified.
Jordaan is the only telecoms executive on our list that holds a doctorate, namely his PhD in Banking Supervision from Stellenbosch University.
Liquid Intelligent Technologies CEO Deon Geyser also has an impressive assortment of qualifications — with bachelor’s degrees in electronic engineering, information technology, and a masters degree in engineering management.
Below are the qualifications held by South Africa’s leading telecoms executives.
Shameel Joosub — Vodacom CEO
- BCompt Honours — University of South Africa
- Masters of Business Administration (MBA) — University of Southern Queensland
Ralph Mupita — MTN Group President and CEO
- BSc Civil Engineering — University of Cape Town
- Masters of Business Administration (MBA) — University of Cape Town
Godfrey Motsa — MTN South Africa CEO
- BCom — University of Swaziland
- Masters of Business Administration — Thames Valley University
Sipho Maseko — Telkom Group CEO
- Bachelor of Laws (LLB) — University of KwaZulu-Natal
Douglas Cragie Stevenson — Cell C CEO
- BCompt Honours — University of the Free State
- Masters of Business Administration — University of the Free State
Brandon Leigh — Rain CEO and co-founder
- BEng Electrical Engineering — University of Cape Town
Gian Visser — Afrihost CEO
- BCom — University of Witwatersrand
Dietlof Maré — Vumatel CEO
- BCom Accounting and Auditing — University of Pretoria
Althon Beukes — Openserve CEO
- BSc Computer Science — University of the Western Cape
Deon Geyser — Liquid Intelligent Technologies CEO
- BEng Electronic Engineering — University of Johannesburg
- BSc Information Technology — University of Johannesburg
- Masters degree in Engineering Management — University of Johannesburg
MultiChoice Group CEO — Calvo Mawela
- BSc in Electrical Engineering — University of KwaZulu-Natal
Stephen van Coller — EOH Group CEO
- BCom Honours — Stellenbosch University
- Higher Diploma in Accountancy — University of KwaZulu-Natal
Werner Kapp — Dimension Data CEO
- Bachelor of Laws (LLB) — Nelson Mandela University
- Masters in Business Leadership — University of South Africa
Tiffany Dunsdon — Adapt IT Holdings CEO
- BCom — University of Cape Town
- Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting — University of KwaZulu-Natal
Michael Jordaan — Bank Zero founder
- Masters degree in Economics — Stellenbosch University
- PhD in Banking Supervision — Stellenbosch University
