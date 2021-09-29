What to study to become a top South African telecoms exec

29 September 2021

Degrees in accounting, engineering, and commerce are three of the best types of qualifications to pursue if you wish to become a top telecommunications executive in South Africa.

We looked at the qualifications of several leading chief executive officers at South Africa’s biggest mobile networks, fibre operators, Internet service providers, and financial technology companies.

These included people in top positions at South Africa’s biggest telecoms companies such as Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, MultiChoice, and Vumatel.

We found all of them had at least completed a bachelor’s degree, while many had also acquired postgraduate qualifications.

Among the most popular qualifications were BCom and BCompt degrees, engineering degrees, and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Despite his statement that one of the worst pieces of advice he received in high school was to study for a professional degree he could fall back on, Bank Zero founder and former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan ranks among the most highly qualified.

Jordaan is the only telecoms executive on our list that holds a doctorate, namely his PhD in Banking Supervision from Stellenbosch University.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies CEO Deon Geyser also has an impressive assortment of qualifications — with bachelor’s degrees in electronic engineering, information technology, and a masters degree in engineering management.

Below are the qualifications held by South Africa’s leading telecoms executives.

Shameel Joosub — Vodacom CEO

  • BCompt Honours — University of South Africa
  • Masters of Business Administration (MBA) — University of Southern Queensland

Shameel Joosub

Ralph Mupita — MTN Group President and CEO

  • BSc Civil Engineering — University of Cape Town
  • Masters of Business Administration (MBA) — University of Cape Town

Ralph Mupita, MTN CEO and President

Godfrey Motsa — MTN South Africa CEO

  • BCom — University of Swaziland
  • Masters of Business Administration — Thames Valley University

MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa

Sipho Maseko — Telkom Group CEO

  • Bachelor of Laws (LLB) — University of KwaZulu-Natal

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko

Douglas Cragie Stevenson — Cell C CEO

  • BCompt Honours — University of the Free State
  • Masters of Business Administration — University of the Free State

Douglas Craigie Stevenson

Brandon Leigh — Rain CEO and co-founder

  • BEng Electrical Engineering — University of Cape Town

Brandon Leigh, New Rain CEO

Gian Visser — Afrihost CEO

  • BCom — University of Witwatersrand

Afrihost CEO Gian Visser

Dietlof Maré — Vumatel CEO

  • BCom Accounting and Auditing — University of Pretoria

Dietlof Mare

Althon Beukes —  Openserve CEO

  • BSc Computer Science — University of the Western Cape

Althon Beukes

Deon Geyser —  Liquid Intelligent Technologies CEO

  • BEng Electronic Engineering —  University of Johannesburg
  • BSc Information Technology — University of Johannesburg
  • Masters degree in Engineering Management  — University of Johannesburg

MultiChoice Group CEO — Calvo Mawela

  • BSc in Electrical Engineering — University of KwaZulu-Natal

Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group CEO

Stephen van Coller — EOH Group CEO

  • BCom Honours — Stellenbosch University
  • Higher Diploma in Accountancy — University of KwaZulu-Natal

Stephen van Coller

Werner Kapp — Dimension Data CEO

  • Bachelor of Laws (LLB) — Nelson Mandela University
  • Masters in Business Leadership — University of South Africa

Tiffany Dunsdon — Adapt IT Holdings CEO

  • BCom — University of Cape Town
  • Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting — University of KwaZulu-Natal

Tiffany Dunsdon

Michael Jordaan — Bank Zero founder

  • Masters degree in Economics —  Stellenbosch University
  • PhD in Banking Supervision — Stellenbosch University

michael-jordaan

Now read: Jobs and profit bloodbath in South African telecoms

Share your thoughts: What to study to become a top South …

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
What to study to become a top South African telecoms exec