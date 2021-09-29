What to study to become a top South African telecoms exec

Degrees in accounting, engineering, and commerce are three of the best types of qualifications to pursue if you wish to become a top telecommunications executive in South Africa.

We looked at the qualifications of several leading chief executive officers at South Africa’s biggest mobile networks, fibre operators, Internet service providers, and financial technology companies.

These included people in top positions at South Africa’s biggest telecoms companies such as Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, MultiChoice, and Vumatel.

We found all of them had at least completed a bachelor’s degree, while many had also acquired postgraduate qualifications.

Among the most popular qualifications were BCom and BCompt degrees, engineering degrees, and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Despite his statement that one of the worst pieces of advice he received in high school was to study for a professional degree he could fall back on, Bank Zero founder and former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan ranks among the most highly qualified.

Jordaan is the only telecoms executive on our list that holds a doctorate, namely his PhD in Banking Supervision from Stellenbosch University.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies CEO Deon Geyser also has an impressive assortment of qualifications — with bachelor’s degrees in electronic engineering, information technology, and a masters degree in engineering management.

Below are the qualifications held by South Africa’s leading telecoms executives.

Shameel Joosub — Vodacom CEO

BCompt Honours — University of South Africa

Masters of Business Administration (MBA) — University of Southern Queensland

Ralph Mupita — MTN Group President and CEO

BSc Civil Engineering — University of Cape Town

Masters of Business Administration (MBA) — University of Cape Town

Godfrey Motsa — MTN South Africa CEO

BCom — University of Swaziland

Masters of Business Administration — Thames Valley University

Sipho Maseko — Telkom Group CEO

Bachelor of Laws (LLB) — University of KwaZulu-Natal

Douglas Cragie Stevenson — Cell C CEO

BCompt Honours — University of the Free State

Masters of Business Administration — University of the Free State

Brandon Leigh — Rain CEO and co-founder

BEng Electrical Engineering — University of Cape Town

Gian Visser — Afrihost CEO

BCom — University of Witwatersrand

Dietlof Maré — Vumatel CEO

BCom Accounting and Auditing — University of Pretoria

Althon Beukes — Openserve CEO

BSc Computer Science — University of the Western Cape

Deon Geyser — Liquid Intelligent Technologies CEO

BEng Electronic Engineering — University of Johannesburg

BSc Information Technology — University of Johannesburg

Masters degree in Engineering Management — University of Johannesburg

MultiChoice Group CEO — Calvo Mawela

BSc in Electrical Engineering — University of KwaZulu-Natal

Stephen van Coller — EOH Group CEO

BCom Honours — Stellenbosch University

Higher Diploma in Accountancy — University of KwaZulu-Natal

Werner Kapp — Dimension Data CEO

Bachelor of Laws (LLB) — Nelson Mandela University

Masters in Business Leadership — University of South Africa

Tiffany Dunsdon — Adapt IT Holdings CEO

BCom — University of Cape Town

Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting — University of KwaZulu-Natal

Michael Jordaan — Bank Zero founder

Masters degree in Economics — Stellenbosch University

PhD in Banking Supervision — Stellenbosch University

Now read: Jobs and profit bloodbath in South African telecoms