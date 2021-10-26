Political agendas hurting progress on spectrum — Altron CEO

Altron CEO Mteto Nyati said political agendas are to blame for the delay in handing out spectrum, which is hurting the South African economy.

Altron announced its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2021 yesterday, which saw revenue up by 2% to R3.5 billion.

The company saw cash generated from operations up 79% to R527 million, and an interim dividend of R0.07 per share was declared.

Altron has two business units that operate in the telecommunications space, and that would benefit from additional spectrum being given to operators — Altron Nexus and Netstar.

Altron Nexus builds broadband networks that are partly reliant on wireless connections, while Netstar uses wireless networks to track vehicles.

Nyati explained that they still use old technology for some of their operations and would like to move to newer narrowband IoT networks.

“The telecoms operators cannot move in that direction because they lack spectrum,” he said. “As a result, it impacts companies like Altron.”

“We could provide our customers with more cost-effective products, but we cannot do it because the government is not handing out spectrum.”

He said the lack of spectrum has huge implications for the South African economy and should be addressed urgently.

Commenting on why he thinks there is a lack of action from the government, Nyati said vested political agendas are partly to blame.

“When you sit with the relevant people, they get it. The problem is that there is no execution coming from the discussions,” he said.

“What I think is happening is that there are political agendas. There are agendas outside of the business interests.”

“People think there is a lot of money that can be made out of the allocation of spectrum, and they are trying to get their piece. This is why we are not making progress.”

He said it is time to put the country first, because if spectrum is released, consumers will save money and positively impact the economy.