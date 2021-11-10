South Africa’s cellular networks must reapply for temporary spectrum

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) announced on Wednesday that it would reassign temporary radio frequency spectrum given to cellular network operators at the start of South Africa’s Covid-19 epidemic.

“Icasa has decided to make available the following International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) bands available for provisional assignment effective from 1 December 2021, i.e. 700MHz, 800MHz, 2300MHz, 2600MHz and 3500MHz bands,” the regulator stated.

“All qualifying licensees will have five working days to submit their applications to the Authority, i.e. applications must be submitted by no later than 16h00 on Wednesday, 17 November 2021.”

This temporary spectrum assignment will be valid for seven months, expiring on 30 June 2022 or three months after the end of South Africa’s national state of disaster, whichever comes first.

“The bands shall be assigned in accordance with the criteria and conditions stipulated by the Authority in the ICT Covid-19 National State of Disaster Regulations,” Icasa stated.

Icasa promised to consider the applications and make a final decision by no later than 26 November 2021.

The regulator said it believes it is in the public’s best interest to have a provisional spectrum licensing arrangement in place over the next seven months.

This will enable all other inherent licensing processes to conclude while mitigating any possible service disruptions.

“Icasa is not a spectrum-hoarding regulator. All we want is ultimately a competitive, transparent, and all-inclusive spectrum licensing regime, and plans are afoot in that regard,” said Icasa chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng.

“The provisional spectrum licensing arrangement is an improved pro-competitive interim measure but is not a permanent process considering its limited participatory scope. This provisional arrangement is tailored to deal with any network issues which may affect the provision of services to consumers in the intervening period.”