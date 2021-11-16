ZTE will pay R5 million settlement over alleged collusion in South Africa

A South African division of Chinese technology and telecommunications company ZTE has reached a R5-million settlement agreement with the Competition Commission after being accused of allegedly colluding to divide markets.

The Competition Tribunal released a statement on Tuesday in which it said ZTE Corporation South Africa (ZTE SA) and the Commission had reached the agreement on the condition that the company refrains from engaging in any prohibited practice or anti-competitive conduct.

In addition, ZTE SA has agreed to implement a competition law compliance programme.

The agreement comes after the Commission launched an investigation in 2013 into ZTE China, ZTE Hong Kong, ZTE South Africa, and ZTE Mzansi for allegedly allocating customers in the market for the supply of telecommunications equipment and network solutions in South Africa.

“It had been alleged that in 2011, ZTE SA and ZTE Mzansi agreed to divide markets by allocating customers between themselves,” the Competition Tribunal said.

“The Commission alleged that the parties agreed to divide the market in that ZTE Mzansi would distribute telecommunications equipment and network solutions to public sector customers while ZTE SA would distribute similar products to private sector customers.”

The Commission stated that these actions were in contravention of section (4)(1)(b)(ii) of the Competition Act.

The Tribunal said that although ZTE SA had agreed to the settlement agreement’s terms, it did not admit it had colluded to divide markets as alleged by the Commission.

The Commission agreed to the settlement based on various factors and remedies contained in the consent agreement, including that ZTE SA had not previously been found guilty of contravening the Act.