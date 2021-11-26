South Africa’s cellular networks get new temporary spectrum

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has issued temporary licences for radio frequency spectrum to six of South Africa’s wireless network operators.
Icasa said in a statement on Friday that the provisional assignments were made under the new ICT Covid-19 National State of Disaster Regulations.
The licences are valid for seven months, beginning from 1 December 2021 and ending on 30 June 2022.
Alternatively, the licences will expire three months after the National State of Disaster ends — whichever comes first.
Icasa said that by the closing date on 17 November 2021, it had received six applications: Rain, Vodacom, Cell C, Telkom, Liquid Intelligence Technologies, and MTN.
The regulator issued licences for spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 2300MHz, 2600MHz and 3500MHz bands.
Provisional assignments in the 700/800 MHz band
Icasa received four applications for provisional spectrum in the IMT700 band from MTN, Telkom, Vodacom, and Rain.
It granted the following assignments:
- MTN — 10MHz
- Telkom — 20MHz
- Vodacom — 10MHz
- Rain — 20MHz
In the IMT800 band, Icasa received five applications for provisional spectrum from MTN, Telkom, Vodacom, Rain, and Cell C.
It granted the following applications:
- MTN — 10MHz
- Telkom — 20MHz
- Vodacom — 10MHz
- Cell C — 20MHz
Since analogue and digital television broadcasting services still occupy parts of the 700MHz and 800MHz radio frequency bands, Icasa urged licensees to share and coordinate usage in these frequency bands.
It said operators should geographically separate International Mobile Telecommunication (IMT) systems and Broadcasting services in affected areas, per the Terrestrial Broadcasting Frequency Plan of 2013.
Provisional assignment in the 2300 MHz band
Icasa said it received only one application for provisional radio frequency spectrum in the IMT2300 band from Telkom.
Telkom was awarded 40MHz of provisional spectrum in this band.
Provisional assignments in the 2600 MHz band
Icasa received five applications for interim spectrum assignments in the IMT2600 band from Telkom, MTN, Vodacom, Rain, and Cell C.
It granted the applications as follows:
- Telkom — 10MHz
- MTN — 40 MHz
- Vodacom — 40MHz
- Rain — 60MHz
- Cell C — 20MHz
Provisional assignments in the 3500 MHz band
Icasa received five applications for temporary assignments in the IMT3500 band from Telkom, MTN, Vodacom, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Rain, and Cell C.
It granted the applications as follows:
- Telkom — 12MHz
- MTN — 40MHz
- Vodacom — 40MHz
- Liquid Intelligent Technologies — 4MHz
- Cell C — 20MHz
Icasa chair Keabetswe Modimoeng said that these provisional assignments must be used as a step towards urgently finalising the permanent high-demand spectrum licensing process.
“This provisional spectrum assignment remains an interim measure, intended to improve communication services for consumers in the intervening period, with the goal being to permanently license the spectrum through an auction commencing in March 2022,” Modimoeng stated.
“This provisional licensing phase attempts temporarily to address competition concerns and levy appropriate fees, but a more all-inclusive regime will be yielded through a competitive bidding approach.”
All licensees will be required to pay a spectrum acquisition fee, as well as a spectrum usage fee, in addition to the up-front application fee.
Through this provisional spectrum assignment arrangement and its related fees, Icasa said it would raise about R200 million for the national fiscus in the short term.
