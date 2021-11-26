South Africa’s cellular networks get new temporary spectrum

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has issued temporary licences for radio frequency spectrum to six of South Africa’s wireless network operators.

Icasa said in a statement on Friday that the provisional assignments were made under the new ICT Covid-19 National State of Disaster Regulations.

The licences are valid for seven months, beginning from 1 December 2021 and ending on 30 June 2022.

Alternatively, the licences will expire three months after the National State of Disaster ends — whichever comes first.

Icasa said that by the closing date on 17 November 2021, it had received six applications: Rain, Vodacom, Cell C, Telkom, Liquid Intelligence Technologies, and MTN.

The regulator issued licences for spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 2300MHz, 2600MHz and 3500MHz bands.