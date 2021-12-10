Telkom slams new spectrum auction

Telkom has expressed misgivings about a new auction process announced by industry regulator Icasa on Friday.

“Telkom notes the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) statement on the publication of the Invitation to Apply (ITA) in respect of the licensing process for the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum,” the company said in a statement.

“While Telkom is studying the ITA it is concerned by the separation of the publications of the ITAs and the reasons given by Icasa to separate the licensing process of the Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN).”

Icasa was originally set to hold the spectrum auction in March this year, but the process was delayed by legal action brought by Telkom, MTN, and E-tv owner eMedia.

Telkom raised concerns that some of the spectrum was still occupied by TV broadcasters because of South Africa’s slow digital migration process.

At the same time, MTN took issue with how Icasa was conducting the auction.

Icasa ultimately consented to a Pretoria High Court order which set aside the previous ITA and forced Icasa back to the drawing board.

Following the order, Icasa spent three months consulting with stakeholders by publishing the two information memorandums (IMs).

Icasa said the framing of the new ITA has considered issues raised by stakeholders in their challenge to the previous licensing processes.

Telkom regulatory affairs head Siyabonga Mahlangu said that the licensing of the WOAN is intertwined with—and has a bearing on—the current spectrum licensing process.

“We hope that a further reading of the published ITA will reflect that the ITA has been designed to substantively deliver much-needed competition in the sector and lower prices for consumers,” said Mahlangu.

He said that in the current economic climate, the licensing is an opportunity to drive economic activity.

“The expected yield of R8 Billion from the licensing process should be an enabler for further economic growth,” Mahlangu stated.

“Icasa has a duty to use the consultation process to design ITAs that promote competition, attract foreign direct investment and set South Africa up to participate effectively in the digital economy,” he adds.

Although Telkom is confident of its ability to meet the timelines, “the timing of the publications of the ITA, though consistent with Icasa’s previous action, is unfortunate and places pressure on a very important process,” Mahlangu said.

The deadline to apply for licencing of the spectrum is 16:00 on 31 January 2022.

The qualifying bidders will then be announced on 21 February 2022, while the auction will take place on 8 March 2022.