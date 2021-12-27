What South Africa’s mobile networks are planning for 2022

2021 was a big year for mobile network operators in South Africa.

Although the much-anticipated high-demand spectrum auction did not occur, most networks benefitted from access to temporary emergency spectrum granted as part of disaster management regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That has enabled them to cut data prices and roll out a wide assortment of new products, including cheaper uncapped offerings, at a time when connectivity demand has surged.

We asked the country’s five major mobile networks, Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain, about their big plans for 2022 and below is what they shared with us.

Vodacom

A Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband that two of the operators’ recent proposed transactions would be “transformative” for the Group.

Vodacom recently announced a plan to acquire a minority shareholding in the Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa fibre networks and a deal to take over Vodafone Egypt.

“Our plans for 2022 will include focusing on concluding these proposed transactions, which would then be followed by putting measures in place to ensure that we deliver maximum benefit for stakeholders, including customers,” the spokesperson stated.

“At the same time, we remain committed to investing more than R10.5 billion into our world-class network, in addition to the R47 billion we spent over the past five years alone.”

In addition, the operator believes 2022 will be a year in which it consolidates its financial services leadership in Africa following the commercial launch of the VodaPay app and continuous enhancements made to the M-Pesa ecosystem.

The spokesperson added Vodacom could not reveal specific plans due to the competitive nature of the industry but said it had several products and services lined up for 2022.

MTN

MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan said the operator would continue to modernise its radio access network to support new mobile features and 5G capability.

“At the end of 2022, MTN SA will have modernised more than two-thirds of its mobile network,” O’Sullivan said.

In addition, the operator will continue rolling out batteries to its mobile towers in the first quarter of 2022. In 2021, it installed batteries at 2,600 of its base stations.

“MTN intends to invest millions of rand on batteries and security in 2021 to keep our customers connected, even in the face of power outages,” O’Sullivan stated.

Those in rural areas can also expect better MTN coverage as the operator’s Ultra-Rural Rollout will be focused on hundreds of highly underserved regions.

“The purpose of Ultra-Rural Rollout is to deploy reliable and high-speed networks to remote communities where there are lower population densities and s lack of existing infrastructure that has traditionally not been economically viable, leaving rural areas unconnected,” O’ Sullivan said.

O’Sullivan added MTN also planned to expand its MyMTN Home and Business offering to include 5G, grow MoMo, reduce data, and expand our wholesale/managed network offering.

Finally, MTN will be growing its 5G footprint. The key to this will be the high-demand spectrum auction in March 2022.

O’Sullivan said MTN would continue investing in its mobile core network, and its transmission network capacity would be increased in support of the mobile traffic volumes that 5G will drive.

Telkom

Telkom told MyBroadband it would continue to pursue a “value-driven” pricing strategy for all South Africans.

“Customers can look forward to a number of new products and services which seek to meet the growing demand for data and communication services, both fixed and mobile, as well as prepaid and post-paid,” Telkom said.

Telkom will also expand its network by adding capacity and building new sites.

“The network deployment will cater for areas with the highest demand for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services,” Telkom stated.

The operator said it looked forward to implementing its roaming agreement with MTN to improve its customers’ network experience and reduce roaming costs.

Telkom will roll out 5G sites in addition to those that already formed part of its controlled Commercial Proof of Concept (POC) to test market propositions and 5G performance in the context of its data-led mobile network.

“Our 5G products will complement the existing network technologies, including FWA as well as Fibre and DSL. The products will become part of a holistic broadband portfolio of services,” it said.

Telkom also aims to reduce complexity and simplify its product portfolios for customers.

Cell C

Cell C said it was making good progress implementing its business model to become a “digital lifestyle company” and would continue with its network transition strategy.

“By the end of 2022, we expect to have completed 75% of the migration to a virtual RAN provisioned by MTN, with currently four provinces fully migrated (Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and the Free State) and the North West and Mpumalanga at 91% and 87% migration, respectively,” Cell C said.

“The main metropoles in the Gauteng, Western Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal are next in line in 2022,” it added.

Cell C assured customers would experience a like-for-like network quality and coverage as offered by the bigger competitors,

The operator is also is planning some “exciting and innovative product solutions that tap into customer needs and will be competitively priced.

Another key priority will be its social impact, focusing on programmes that bridge the digital divide and support gender equality.

Rain

Rain, which is well known for its data-only uncapped packages, said it would continue to roll out its 4G network and 5G network across the country.

“We will be densifying our metro coverage and continue the same trajectory in expanding our 5G coverage to new regions and towns,” the network said.

In this regard, it is targeting expansion in 15 towns for the first half of 2022.