The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has had sixteen years to fully implement number portability, and it still has not happened.

According to the Independent Service Providers’ Association of South Africa (Ispa), it remains impossible to port non-geographic numbers used by local businesses, non-profit organisations and consumers for toll-free, shared-cost, premium rate and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services — i.e. numbers starting with 0800, 0860, 0861, 0862 and 087.

Icasa has said the latest delay is in the finalisation of technical specifications for the porting process.

“Finalising the process should be straightforward and the continued delays are inexplicable and contributing to making the cost to communicate higher than it should be for South Africans,” stated Ispa regulatory advisor Dominic Cull.

“Ispa accepts that the focus is correctly on spectrum, but number portability has been calling for 16 years. Some multitasking would ensure that South Africans are not prevented from having full freedom of choice when it comes to telephony providers,” added Cull.

Ispa has been corresponding with Icasa, urging it to bring finalisation to this lingering process.

The industry association said that number portability is rooted in the principle of consumer choice.

It has enabled millions of people to change their network operator without losing their telephone number, but this principle is supposed to extend to all South African phone numbers.

Ispa said its members have reported substantial pent-up demand from users of non-geographic numbers who wish to have the freedom to switch to better alternatives.

These users are usually large corporates or NGOs that have invested in the often easy-to-recall numbers as part of their corporate identity.

“Industry and the Number Portability Company (NPC) stand ready to port non-geographic numbers,” said Ispa.

“All that remains for the South African economy and consumer to enjoy the full benefits of number portability, is for Icasa to prioritise this process and to pronounce the implementation date.”

