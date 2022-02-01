Best business VoIP providers in South Africa

Many South African businesses are ditching their traditional landlines in favour of voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) services which are cheaper and offer superior functionality.

VoIP services offer significantly lower prices than fixed lines, offer real-time call activity statistics, and make innovations like voice transcription possible.

New cloud-based VoIP products enhanced offerings even further with excellent remote collaboration tools and integration with other software platforms.

The latest business VoIP products also provide excellent flexibility and make it possible to quickly add and remove phones in an office or virtual environment.

Where traditional fixed lines can take days or weeks to install, a cloud-based VoIP system can be up and running in hours.

ICASA’s recently published number portability regulations will also make moving from fixed lines to a VoIP service easier.

From 7 March 2022, when the regulations come into force, local businesses and call centres can change to a different service provider without having to change their 0800, 0860, or 087 numbers.

Many South African businesses are now migrating from landlines to VoIP services, which raises the question of who the top providers are in South Africa.

The list below provides an overview of the prominent business VoIP providers in South Africa.

Vodacom Business (learn more here)

Vodacom Business allows businesses to originate and terminate VoIP minutes using geographic (like 021 and 031) or non-geographic (087) telephone numbers.

It highlights that a VoIP service is easier than ever to manage, offers flexible and competitive call rates, and requires no capital investment.

Vox (learn more here)

Vox promises cost savings, scalability, easy setup, and increased functionality to businesses that replace their traditional phone systems with VoIP technology.

Euphoria (learn more here)

Euphoria’s cloud business phone system offers companies innovative and reliable technology, flexible solution, and an intuitive telephone management system.

Switch Telecom (learn more here)

Switch Telecom’s range of enterprise VoIP solutions promises to reduce costs and offer customisable features which improve productivity and ensure reliability.

MTN Business (learn more here)

MTN business says their VoIP offering offers a superior quality of service, lower call costs, expedited voice data across the network, monitoring, and fraud detection to enterprises.