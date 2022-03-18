Strict new rules proposed for South Africa’s network operators and Internet providers

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has published draft regulations that could introduce strict processes for shareholding changes among networks providers and broadcasters.

Individual licence holders will no longer be allowed to simply notify Icasa of shareholding changes, but must obtain the regulator’s prior approval.

Icasa published the draft regulations in the government gazette on Wednesday, 16 March 2022, while the communications industry focused on the spectrum auction.

“This amendment, will require all licensees to obtain Icasa’s approval for any changes in their shareholding — no matter how small,” stated Wilmari Strachan and Naledi Ramoabi of the law firm ENSAfrica.

Icasa motivated the proposed change by saying that its current notification process is susceptible to abuse or being incorrectly applied.

“Through a notification the Authority is unable to sufficiently monitor and manage the change in shareholding specifically to the extent that it changes ownership and control over time,” Icasa stated.

“Any shareholding changes have the effect of changing the shareholding structure of that entity, and such changes may conflict with the objectives and mandate of the Authority as found in the ECA.”

Strachan and Ramoabi highlight that the process to obtain Icasa’s approval is not set out in the draft regulations, so it is unclear how it will work and what fee would need to be paid.

It is also not clear if a similar process would need to be followed as is currently required for the approval for change of control applications.

A change of control application is costly and very lengthy, taking anything from six to 18 months, Strachan and Ramoabi stated.

Icasa states that the process will be prescribed in the Process and Procedure Regulations. It has not yet published amendments to these regulations.

Written comments and representations on the Draft Regulations must be submitted to Icasa by no later than 16h00 on 5 May 2022 by post, hand delivery or electronically.