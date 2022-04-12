South Africa’s VoIP journey through the eyes of Switch Telecom co-founder Gregory Massel

Switch Telecom is well known as a leading voice-over-IP (VoIP) and cloud PBX provider, which has shaped South Africa’s fixed voice market.

The company now provides voice services to thousands of users across the country, but its journey to the top was not easy.

MyBroadband spoke to co-founder Gregory Massel about his VoIP journey over the last seventeen years.

Switch Telecom’s story dates back to the early 2000s, when Massel had spent a decade in the ISP market.

“After a decade in the Internet Service Provider industry, I wanted a new challenge,” he said.

“I am an entrepreneur at heart, and, notwithstanding that I’d been working as an employee for many years after selling my first ISP business, I knew that I would start another business when the time was right.”

At the time, VoIP technology provided a new opportunity in the telecommunications market.

“VoIP is closely linked to Internet access and IP technologies, which allowed me to leverage my existing contacts, experience and knowledge,” he said.

“More critically, the timing was right, and the local telecommunication industry needed innovation.”

“After a decade of government’s so-called ‘managed liberalisation’ approach to policy, regulatory conditions were finally progressing to enable real competition.”

Launching a competing service against a dominant fixed-line voice provider like Telkom was not easy.

“Establishing reputation was probably the most difficult aspect. It wasn’t just that the business was new and unknown — the technology was also new,” Massel said.

“Our early competitors were also implementing the technology poorly, which tarnished the reputation of VoIP and caused businesses to be extremely hesitant about adopting it.”

He used to joke that VoIP was a four-letter word.

“In the early days, we referred to it strictly as a ‘telecommunications’ business, avoiding reference to ‘VoIP’ insofar as possible,” he said.

“We had to work extremely hard to persuade prospective clients that the technology, if implemented properly, was inherently reliable.”

Switch Telecom found it particularly challenging to sign up corporate clients. It was much easier to break into the home and small business markets.

“Our first corporate clients all had decision-makers who were initially clients in their personal capacities for many months (sometimes years) prior, demonstrating that trust is earned,” he said.

Incumbent operators — both fixed and mobile — also did whatever was in their power to squash competition and prevent new entrants from breaking into the market.

It continues to be a challenge, but it is no longer an existential threat because there are more players in the market now, and South Africa has a more mature regulatory framework.

For most entrepreneurs, there is a moment when you realise the business will be successful.

For Massel, it was when he drove past a billboard of one of their first business clients and recognised the phone number as being from their allocations.

“There was a prominence and permanence about it that provided assurance that we were trusted to deliver on our client’s communications,” he said.

“It also created a sense of responsibility to continue delivering.”

Thirteen years later, that client is still with Switch Telecom.

It is impossible to discuss the VoIP industry without mentioning Telkom’s stranglehold on the telecoms industry in the 2000s.

ISPs had done excellent work breaking down Telkom’s monopoly on data services. However, Telkom still largely retained a monopoly on voice services.

Traditional switchboards were expensive pieces of hardware, typically financed over three to five years and subject to ongoing maintenance contracts.

The costs of voice services were extortionate, and businesses had to indebt themselves for years to finance a switchboard.

Switch Telecom’s focus, along with most other new entrants, was on providing affordable phone calls and changing the switchboard from a primary business debt to an incidental cost.

After geographic number portability was introduced, the industry witnessed an explosion in the uptake of hosted switchboard services.

Companies saved a fortune on capital expenditure, and, more importantly, traditionally high-end features like interactive voice response, call queues, and call recording became mainstream.

“This shifted the narrative because, by that stage, costs had become so affordable that businesses were no longer worried about reducing or limiting their telecommunications spend,” Massel said.

“Instead, they were looking at how they could use functionality and features to enhance productivity and whom they could trust to provide the best service.”

Innovation became key to delivering enhanced features, and as hosted services became mainstream, infrastructure stability, resilience, and excellent customer care became vital priorities.

In more recent years, the ability to work effortlessly from the location of one’s choice and use a variety of mediums has become paramount.

“While our services were always suited to remote working, we’ve enhanced them further,” Massel said.

“For example, a WebRTC-based in-browser phone application is now fully integrated with our hosted switchboard service.”

The most significant change for Switch Telecom was not the new features or increased VoIP uptake. It was what was happening behind the scenes.

“Every day, we make it our mission to incrementally improve small aspects of our business,” he said.

They have also given a lot of thought and care to how they onboard customers. It includes quoting tools, customer care systems, online sign-up procedures, and fraud and credit vetting.

They have also enhanced service activation, automation of hardware provisioning, delivery and dispatch of hardware, technical assistance, and number portability integration.

“If I look back over a decade, I’m amazed at how the business has been transformed. It includes our turnaround times, quality of customer care, and ability to scale to meet demand.”

Switch Telecom is currently scaling up for significant future growth, focusing on recruitment and upgrades to its core network infrastructure.

In the longer term, they plan to launch more services and features around integration and unification of communication services.

There is a big focus on the convergence between fixed and mobile telephony and integrating these services with other applications.

Gregory Massel’s tech and business choices

Which smartphone do you currently use?

Samsung Galaxy A52

Which laptop do you currently use?

Dell

What Internet connection do you have at home?

100 Mbps fibre via Afrihost and Openserve

What is the best investment you have ever made?

My best investments have always been those that, aside from being financially rewarding, have improved myself or my life. From that perspective, the investments in both my first business and, subsequently, Switch Telecom, definitely rate top. More recently, installing a hybrid solar backup power system was transformative. Beyond being effectively self-funding, the elimination of the stress, frustration and disruption previously associated with load-shedding made this as much an investment in my own sanity and productivity as in the value of my home.

What is the worst investment you have ever made?

Pretty much every cent I’ve ever entrusted to the bank.

What are you currently reading?