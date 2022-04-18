Telkom spectrum settlement strikes balance — Icasa

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has said that its out-of-court settlement with Telkom showed there must be attempts to balance commercial interests with the public good.

Icasa and Telkom told the Sunday Times that the deal was a victory for the sector.

The paper also quoted Telkom’s head of regulatory affairs and government relations, Siyabonga Mahlangu, saying that there was a lot of trust and goodwill by the end of the protracted battle.

This came after the pair announced last Friday that they had reached a settlement — days before hearings in Telkom’s case against Icasa were to start.

The fight was over precious radio frequency spectrum — raw network capacity operators use to communicate between cellular towers and mobile devices.

South Africa’s mobile network operators have been begging for years that Icasa must release additional spectrum, promising that it would improve network quality and bring down prices.

Icasa had initially hoped to auction off the sought-after spectrum by March last year.

However, litigation from Telkom and E-tv blocked it from going ahead.

In September 2021, Icasa consented to an order setting the auction aside. It hoped to clear a path to hold the auction by January.

Icasa announced its new plan for the spectrum auction in December, and scheduled the auction for March 2022.

Telkom was unimpressed, saying that Icasa had made several of the same mistakes as the last time, and re-launched its litigation.

Its objections to Icasa’s auction were manifold, including that the regulator had not adequately considered how the auction would affect South Africa’s competitive landscape.

Telkom also complained that the spectrum it needed was unavailable because TV broadcasters were still using it.

A critical issue with Icasa’s new auction rules was that it had placed an upper limit on how much spectrum each mobile network in South Africa was allowed to own.

Essentially, Icasa tallied up all the spectrum currently assigned and added all the frequencies it planned to auction.

It divided this by the number of operators who had thrown their hats in the ring for a chance at getting more spectrum — Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, Rain, and Liquid.

Telkom took issue with how this maximum was calculated, saying it did not correctly consider Rain’s complete spectrum holdings.

This is because Telkom went into the auction with more spectrum than Vodacom and MTN combined.

South Africa’s two largest operators would be able to buy over 100Mhz of spectrum each, whereas Telkom was limited to much less.

Telkom believed this was unfair as it did not have any lower frequency spectrum — below 1 gigahertz (GHz) — whereas Vodacom, MTN, and Cell C did.

In the end, Vodacom bought 110MHz for R5.3 billion, and MTN got 100MHz for R5.1 billion.

Telkom bid R2.1 billion on 42MHz of the spectrum, of which 20MHz was in a sub-1GHz band.

Sub-1GHz spectrum is attractive because it can produce a larger coverage area per cell than higher frequencies, and offers better signal penetration through walls.

Total spectrum lots acquired per bidder and associated financial commitment Bidder 700 800 2600 3500 TOTAL (ZAR) Telkom – 20 – 22 R2,113,615,407.10 Liquid Telecom – – – 4 R111,000,000.00 Cell C – – – 10 R288,200,000.00 Rain 20 – 20 – R1,431,374,105.50 MTN – 20 40 40 R5,152,100,000.00 Vodacom 20 – 80 10 R5,381,600,000.00 Unsold – 20 – – – Total Revenue Generated R14,477,889,512.60

Telkom’s settlement with Icasa addresses its grievance over spectrum caps.

Icasa committed to start licensing spectrum that remains unassigned from the auction no later than 30 June 2022.

The regulator must conclude this within its current financial year.

One lot of sub-1GHz spectrum was unsold by the end of the auction.

Icasa also undertook to consider the auction’s outcomes in licensing this unassigned spectrum in the 800 MHz band.

In addition, the regulator agreed to conduct an inquiry on the impact of a potential secondary market for spectrum on competition and, if necessary, provide an adequate and enabling regulatory framework.