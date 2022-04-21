Google’s undersea cable one step closer to South Africa

Google’s Equiano subsea cable has landed in Lagos, Nigeria — its second in a series of landings on the African continent.

“We are partnering with multiple key telecom players, including our landing party, the West Indian Ocean Cable Company (Wiocc),” stated Google’s director for West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan.

Equiano’s Lagos landing comes a month after Google announced the cable’s arrival in Togo.

When completed, Equiano will stretch from Lisbon, Portugal to Melkbosstrand in South Africa.

Google says it hopes to complete the deployment later this year.

Also last month, Liquid Intelligent Technologies announced that it acquired one of Equiano’s twelve fibre pairs.

Each fibre pair has a design capacity of 12 terabits per second (Tbps), for an overall capacity of 144 Tbps for the whole cable system.

This is nearly ten times larger than the current design capacity of the West African Cable System — another cable in Wiocc’s portfolio.

Equiano will be the largest cable landing in South Africa by some margin when it arrives in Melkbosstrand.

