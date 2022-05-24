Telkom implements mandatory Covid–19 vaccination policy

Telkom has informed staff that it will implement a mandatory vaccination policy across the company for people accessing Telkom Group premises.

A spokesperson has confirmed the policy to MyBroadband and clarified that it only applies to employees and contractors.

Customers will not be required to be vaccinated, or produce a negative PCR test, to access Telkom stores.

MyBroadband has seen a letter regarding the new policy signed by Ben van Zyl, Telkom group executive for procurement and contract management.

“Over the last couple of months, the Telkom Group has been investigating the company’s procedures and response regarding Covid–19 vaccination, and its implications for our employees and non-employees at our workplaces,” the latter stated.

Telkom argues that it has an obligation to provide a work environment that is safe and that limits the risk to health and safety, as far as is reasonably practicable.

“This obligation includes eliminating or minimising, the risks associated with exposure to disease/s, where the harm of such disease can be minimised by vaccination,” said the letter.

Telkom said vaccination is a vital tool to reduce the severity of symptoms of Covid–19 cases in the workplace, communities, and South Africa at large.

“To this end, the Telkom Group has decided to adopt a mandatory vaccination policy, with effect from 1 June 2022, to safeguard the health of its employees, customers, service providers and other third parties, from the hazards of Covid–19.”

The policy is as follows:

All employees and contractors accessing Telkom group premises must be vaccinated, or at least provide documentary proof that they are Covid–19 risk-free.

Unvaccinated people who visit any Telkom Group premises must provide a negative PCR Covid–19 result not older than 72 hours — in terms of Government regulations.

“This is in order to protect the health and safety of Telkom employees and other people accessing any Telkom Group premises,” the letter said.

“Telkom recognises that vaccination against COVID–19 represents a significant opportunity to assist broader society in bringing the impact of the disease under control by either preventing or reducing the severity of symptoms of COVID–19. We therefore encourage all to get vaccinated.”

A Telkom spokesperson told MyBroadband that the policy also extends to workers who visit customer premises.