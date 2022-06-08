Icasa chair resigns

Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng has resigned as the chair of South Africa’s telecommunications and broadcasting regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

In a statement, Icasa said Modimoeng tendered his resignation today, citing a need to take some time-off after an “enervating period”.

He will serve a notice period to ensure a smooth handover and will consider his options after a much-needed break.

Modimoeng joined Icasa in April 2016 and has served over six years served as a councillor, acting chairperson, and duly appointed chairperson.

He served in various committees, including as a member of the Complaints and Compliance Committee.

“The resignation is being processed through the relevant appointing authorities,” Icasa stated.

“The chairperson has committed himself to ensure that the period of transition is seamless, and that proper continuity is guaranteed during the handover period.”

Icasa’s council and management thanked Modimoeng for his steady and decisive leadership, guidance, and attention to governance over the years.

It said his efforts yielded success in moments where some tasks seemed practically impossible.

“The undisputed highlight of his decisive leadership in the sector has been steering the Authority towards the successful conclusion of the complex and historic spectrum auction licensing process,” Icasa stated.

“Whilst awaiting the completion of the process for appointment of four additional members, the Authority continues to be led by a strong team comprising the remaining four Councillors who will continue to receive the support of management and the entire organisation.”

Now read: Telkom and Icasa settle spectrum auction fight