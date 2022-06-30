South African Internet providers ordered to reverse transactions from five years ago

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has ordered Internet service providers to reverse corporate transactions they entered into over five years ago.

This was revealed by the Internet Service Providers’ Association of SA (Ispa), which has called for the industry regulator to grant amnesty for existing transactions that changed ISPs’ ownership structures.

Ispa also called on the regulator to clarify industry confusion relating to licensees entering into transactions which affect their ownership structure.

Transactions that caused a change in control over an electronic communications network licence required Icasa’s permission. Other transactions only required them to notify Icasa seven days before the change.

However, according to Ispa, it wasn’t always clear when companies required the regulator’s permission.

According to the association, Icasa’s failure to take a clear position is at the heart of this confusion.

“The difference between these two processes is massive,” Ispa stated.

It explained that an application for prior approval requires payment of a non-refundable application fee of R69,409 per licence and can take anything from 8–15 months for Icasa to process.

A notification has no cost, and no further action is required from Icasa other than to update its records.

“We’ve had a decade of disarray because many licensees have used the wrong process,” said Ispa regulatory advisor Dominic Cull.

“Icasa is now — notwithstanding its persistent silence on the matter — ordering that licensees’ reverse transactions entered into more than five years ago.”

As a result, Ispa has requested that Icasa implement an amnesty and take immediate steps to clarify its position on what constitutes a change of control over a licence.

“Ispa is seeking an amnesty allowing affected licensees to approach Icasa to regularise their position without any sanction being imposed. Icasa would still receive and evaluate applications for approvals of transfers,” Cull said.

Ispa noted recent proposals to introduce a new process under which licensees would make a preliminary submission to Icasa.

The regulator would then decide which process needs to be followed.

Icasa implemented regulations in April 2021 that forces ISPs to be 30% black-owned.

As part of these regulations, ISPs must notify Icasa of any transactions that would dilute the shareholdings of historically disadvantaged groups and black owners.

In March 2022, Icasa published draft regulations for public comment that would require Internet providers to apply for permission before making any changes to their shareholding.

However, Ispa said Icasa has failed to offer any insight into how it determines whether a transaction involves a change of control over a licence.

Ispa said its call for clarity echoes its calls for Icasa to limit red tape by reducing the amount of regulation with which small-to-medium licensees must comply.

The association said this would align Icasa with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s undertaking in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.

“There are too many regulations in this country that are unduly complicated, costly and difficult to comply with. This prevents companies from growing and creating jobs,” Ramaphosa stated.

Ramaphosa undertook to implement “far-reaching measures to unleash the potential of small businesses, micro businesses, and informal businesses”.