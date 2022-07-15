Icasa council elects acting chair

The Council of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced the appointment of Dr Charley Lewis as its acting chairperson.

Lewis’ appointment is effective from 16 July 2022 to 3 April 2023, or until a chairperson is appointed in terms of the Icasa Act.

“The appointment of Councillor Lewis comes as Icasa bids farewell to its outgoing chairperson, Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng, whose last day in office is today,” the regulator stated.

It noted that the Icasa Act provides for an acting chair, stating: “in the absence of the Chairperson, the remaining Councillors must, from their number, elect an acting Chairperson, who, while he or she acts, may perform all the functions of the Chairperson”.

Icasa said Lewis has extensive experience across the field of ICT sector policy and regulation, ranging from telecommunications to broadcasting.

“His knowledge and expertise cover a wide array of key areas including universal access and service, consumer protection, statistics collation and analysis, spectrum management, and the 4th industrial revolution,” Icasa said.

“The Authority looks forward to working with Dr Lewis in his role as the acting chairperson.”