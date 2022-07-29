Supersonic founder Calvin Collett’s new venture — Melon Mobile

Supersonic founder and former CEO Calvin Collett has returned to his entrepreneurial roots and founded a new telecommunications venture, Melon Mobile.

Collett started his entrepreneurial journey in 2005 when he started iConnect, a service provider offering last-mile voice connectivity solutions.

He initially ran iConnect from Louis Trichardt, but the business relocated to Fourways, Johannesburg, to take advantage of the emerging VoIP market in 2008.

iConnect experienced rapid growth under Collett’s leadership and became one of South Africa’s top VoIP players.

A decade after moving iConnect to Johannesburg, Collett was ready for a new challenge and joined MTN’s new fibre division.

His telecommunications experience and entrepreneurial spirit made him a perfect fit to launch MTN’s new fibre ISP, Supersonic.

MTN had just acquired a struggling Smart Village and asked Collett to turn it into MTN’s “next big thing”.

“I got stuck in putting together a team who are, to this day, unrivalled in their skill and enthusiasm,” said Collett.

“We introduced a new culture of commitment, hard work and entrepreneurship, empowering employees with a ‘can-do’ attitude.”

Collett and his team created an ISP with simple products and pricing that was easy to deal with.

Its subscribers rated Supersonic so highly that it won the coveted ISP of the year award in its first year of operations.

The ISP also acquired the exclusive rights to Tarana wireless and became the first operator in the world to launch the product commercially under the Supersonic AirFibre brand.

After four years at Supersonic, Collett left the company to go back to his roots as an entrepreneur.

Collett’s latest venture is Melon Mobile, described as “Africa’s first truly digital telco”.

He has started to assemble a team to build the company but has not shared other information about Melon Mobile.

The Melon Mobile website merely states, “We’re still working on something truly different…in South Africa”.

The company said it cannot comment on its launch plans yet.

