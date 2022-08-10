Vodacom to test satellite network for regular cellphones

Vodacom says it has priority access to test AST SpaceMobile’s satellite-based mobile network when the engineering trial begins later this year.

The South African mobile network said it is a leading partner in developing the technology.

Vodacom announced its partnership with AST at the end of 2020, stating that the first phase of the network will involve 20 satellites targeting 49 equatorial countries.

These would include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Mozambique, Kenya, and Tanzania — subject to regulatory approvals.

The initiative forms part of an agreement between parent company Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile.

AST told investors earlier this year that the network would eventually consist of 168 satellites.

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub explained that although they have been expanding coverage in deep rural areas, the lack of power in some places creates insurmountable obstacles.

AST’s BlueWalker 3 test satellite arrived at Cape Canaveral on Tuesday and has a launch window for early to mid-September.

The launch date remains subject to change and is contingent on several factors, including final testing and integration, and timely readiness of the launch vehicle.

Weather conditions or unknown technical problems could also cause delays.

BlueWalker 3 will be inserted into low-earth orbit and has an array of antennas that measures 64 square meters.

These allow it to communicate on frequencies that ordinary cellular phones can receive.

“The great innovation with AST SpaceMobile is that your phone will automatically discover the satellite and… automatically connect to [it],” said Vodafone chief technology officer Johan Wibergh.

“You will be connected to the Internet. You can browse, you can make phone calls.”

A Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband that the satellite service would complement their terrestrial network using radio frequency spectrum that is not fully used in rural areas.

“The satellites will support multiple frequency bands,” Vodacom said.

MyBroadband asked Vodacom if this technology is a cost-effective way to provide total geographic coverage in South Africa, to which the operator provided a circumspect response.

“Our objective is to reduce the digital divide in Africa and deliver coverage across rural areas where it’s currently unavailable,” Vodacom said.

Although South Africa isn’t part of the initial engineering test or the first rollout phase, Vodacom said the SpaceMobile network’s coverage would expand over time.

“During the first phase, the coverage will be provided to equatorial regions of the world, with coverage beyond the equator being delivered in later phases,” the company said.

