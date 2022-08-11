South African network operators launch the Association of Communications and Technology

Nomvuyiso Batyi, in partnership with various executives from South Africa’s telecommunications industry, launched the Association of Communications and Technology (ACT) on Thursday, 11 August 2022.

Initially formed in 2021, the non-profit organisation aims to look after the interests of South Africa’s major telecommunications operators through collaboration with regulators and the government.

Batyi, who previously headed the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies’ Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (PC4IR), has been appointed ACT CEO.

She also previously served as the special advisor to former communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

“The formation of this association will assist the network operators in reducing fragmentation in the industry and ensure that they provide a common message on industry-related matters,” Batyi said during the launch.

“The ICT sector creates job opportunities and economic participation in industries such as health, banking, financial institutions as well as education, making the role of a unified industry voice critical to aid the government in managing these sectors.”

Batyi also highlighted the fact that there were significant disparities relating to regulation in South Africa’s ICT policy.

“We need to find solutions that are appropriate for South Africa and its citizens,” she said.

Batyi added that the industry must be proactive in ensuring that its policies and regulatory processes are responsive.

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub chairs the association, and its founding members include Vodacom, Rain, Cell C, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, MTN, and Telkom.

The Minister for Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, attended the launch as a keynote speaker.

The minister likened the formation of the association to the old African proverb, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

