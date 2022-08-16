Outgoing Icasa CEO joins MTN

MTN has appointed former Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe to the new post of Chief of Staff in the office of the Group CEO. Ngwepe begins in his new role on 1 October 2022.

“Willington brings with him extensive leadership, technology and regulatory experience that will be invaluable as we execute on our strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress,” said MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita.

“We welcome him to the MTN Group, where his focus will be on providing advisory, strategic and operational support on specific matters driven directly from the GCEO office.”

Ngwepe holds an LLB and LLM (Communication Law) from the University of the Witwatersrand, and an LLM (Tax Law) from the University of South Africa.

The announcement comes a week after the Independent Communications of South Africa (Icasa) said that Ngwepe declined to be considered for reappointment as CEO when his term ends on 15 October 2022.

Ngwepe joined the regulator in 2014 as chief operating officer, where he served until 2017 when he was appointed CEO and chief accounting officer.

