Top 3 VoIP providers in South Africa

Euphoria, Switch Telecom, and BCX should be at the top of your list if you are looking for a new voice service for your business.

South African businesses are ditching traditional landlines in favour of voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) services which are cheaper and offer superior functionality.

VoIP makes real-time call activity statistics possible and supports innovations like voice transcription.

One of the biggest benefits of cloud-based VoIP products is the support of remote working and collaboration tools.

Businesses can seamlessly add and remove phones in an office or virtual environment, which means the system scales with the business.

Another benefit is that a cloud-based VoIP system can be up and running in hours.

These benefits have encouraged many South African businesses to migrate to new VoIP and Cloud PBX services.

However, many businesses thinking of migrating do not know where to start or whom to pick.

To make it easier for companies, MyBroadband created a list of the best VoIP providers in South Africa to serve their needs.

Euphoria – learn more here

Euphoria’s cloud business phone system offers companies innovative and reliable technology, flexible solution, and an intuitive telephone management system.

Switch Telecom – learn more here

Switch Telecom’s range of enterprise VoIP solutions promises to reduce costs and offer customisable features which improve productivity and ensure reliability.

BCX – learn more here

BCX provides voice and integration services that provide flexibility and scalability for your business, including cloud-based solutions that are modular and compatible with your systems for ease of migration and implementation.