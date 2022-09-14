Battle brewing over 2G and 3G shutdown in South Africa

At least two of South Africa’s major mobile networks are at odds over the country’s draft next-generation radio frequency spectrum policy.

First published for public comment on Thursday, 8 September 2022, the policy outlines the government’s plan on how spectrum — the valuable and limited transmission medium used for mobile network communications — will be used by telecoms operators in the future.

Among its proposals is a reasonably aggressive framework for shutting down 2G and 3G services in the country to open up spectrum previously occupied by these technologies.

That will enable using faster and more efficient technologies like LTE and 5G to improve connectivity.

One of the impacts this could have in the long run is to make mobile data more affordable by increasing the bandwidth available for 4G and 5G networks.

This could allow networks to support more customers per base station, reducing the need to build many more towers in densely populated areas for additional capacity.

Towards this end, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has proposed banning the licensing of new 2G and 3G devices in June 2023 and March 2024, respectively, and shutting down 2G networks in June 2024 and 3G networks by March 2025.

The table below summarises the timeline for the shutdown of 2G and 3G in South Africa as proposed in the policy.

Deadline 2G 3G 30 June 2023 Prohibit licensing 2G devices – 31 December 2023 Prohibit new connections or activation of 2G devices 31 March 2024 Shutdown of 2G services Prohibit licensing 3G devices 30 June 2024 Shutdown of 2G networks – 30 September 2024 – Prohibit new connections or activation of 3G devices 31 December 2024 Shutdown of 3G services 30 March 2025 Shutdown of 3G networks

MyBroadband asked South Africa’s biggest mobile networks for their views on the draft policy.

MTN corporate affairs executive Jacqui O’Sullivan said the country’s second-biggest mobile network operator agreed with the plan to switch off legacy technology and ensure operators could reuse frequencies for more spectrally-efficient mobile technologies.

However, O’Sullivan said this needs to be managed in a phased approach to migrate users to newer technologies.

The company previously said it planned to start retiring its 3G network in its 2025/2026 financial year.

Contrary to the government’s proposal, MTN believes that the 3G shutdown should occur first while leaving a 2G layer to cater for legacy 2G devices which will take longer to migrate.

While 3G is used primarily for voice and data communication on phones, many machine-to-machine devices for services like banking and security use 2G.

O’Sullivan said MTN would engage further on the proposed timelines.

But where MTN believes 3G should be the first to go, Telkom appears to be standing in the opposite corner over the matter.

It supports the shutdown of 2G networks but opposes the timeline for turning off 3G services.

The operator explained that only 35% of its voice traffic had been migrated to voice-over-LTE, while the rest relied on 3G.

“We still carry a significant amount of voice on the 3G network and don’t believe the 2025 deadline is realistic,” Telkom said.

The operator also said that the decommissioning should only happen after industry-wide consultation.

The other two big mobile players that support 2G and 3G connectivity on their networks — Vodacom and Cell C — have played their cards closer to their chests.

A Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband the operator was analysing the feasibility of the proposed timelines and intended to engage further with the minister.

“Regarding the switching off of 2G and 3G networks, our considered view is that the decision will require a multi-stakeholder approach,” the spokesperson said.

Cell C said the spectrum policy was necessary to address policy gaps and limitations identified in the ICT White Paper, and the current competitive landscape and a changing industry facing structural changes.

“Cell C therefore welcomes the commencement of a process of public consultation on this policy and will in due course make written submissions for the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies to consider,” the operator said.

None of the operators shared any views regarding the proposal that spectrum be opened up for trading and sharing, subject to regulation.