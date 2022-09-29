Cell C reports R1.6 billion profit, then R1.09 billion loss

Cell C has reported earnings before interest and tax of R1.6 billion for its 2021 financial year, followed by a loss of R1.09 billion in the first half of 2022.

Its earnings for the year ended 31 December 2021 improved from a R3.5 billion loss to a profit because, in 2020, it impaired R5.048-billion of network assets, Cell C noted.

It also had interest payable of R1.5-billion and forex losses of R519 million.

Cell C’s new chief financial officer Lerato Pule explained that these costs would be significantly reduced following the company’s second successful recapitalisation.

For the first half of 2022, Cell C declared a pre-tax loss of R1.09-billion.

It said this was mainly due to impairments during the first half of 2022, audit adjustments, and the business’ transition into its new operating model.

During this period, Cell C also recorded forex losses of R155.2-million, which it said were mainly due to the legacy foreign-denominated debt and once-off costs of R694.7-million for the recapitalisation, liquidity support and conversion of finance to operating leases.

It assured these are once-off costs.

Cell C reported declining revenue, with its 2021 income down 5% from R14.13 billion to R13.4 billion.

For the first half of 2022, revenue decreased from R6.59 billion to R6.51 billion.

“The bulk of revenue continues to come from the prepaid segment including prepaid broadband, which during H1 2022 contributed about 45% to total revenue at R2.96-billion,” it stated.

During the first half of last year, prepaid broadband revenue was R3.03 billion.

For 2021, revenue from its prepaid customer base, including prepaid broadband, contributed 47% to total revenue at R6.27-billion, up from R6.22 billion in 2020.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) was up during both reporting periods.

Cell C said its 2021 ARPU was stable at R81.69 compared to 2020’s R81.09.

For the first half of 2022, ARPU was 2.6% higher, from R78.07 to R80.11

“This was against the background of higher discounts granted to support the liquidity requirements during the year,” Cell C stated.

Cell C finalising network migration to MTN

Cell C reported that by end-September 2022, it had access to 9,131 sites with over 96.5% LTE-enabled. This was up from 3,000 sites, it said.

“Six provinces have been 100% migrated and all that remains is the Western Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng which are at 88%, 57%, and 33% respectively,” Pule said.

“We are systematically increasing our capacity and soon we will have 14,000 sites, enabling us to compete with the largest operators in the market.”

