MTN could reconsider buying Telkom after Rain proposal

MTN has issued a notice to shareholders stating that it has written to the Telkom board after the company announced that it had received an acquisition proposal from Rain.

Telkom notified shareholders on Friday that Rain has proposed that Telkom should buy the cellular network operator in exchange for shares. It received the proposal on 14 September 2022, Telkom said.

“Based on such announcement, the board of MTN has addressed a letter to the board of Telkom containing MTN’s comments thereon,” it stated.

“MTN received a response from Telkom, advising that it will respond to the MTN letter more fully in due course. A further announcement will be released by MTN, setting out its position with regards to the future of the transaction.”

MTN and Telkom announced on 15 July that the two companies were discussing a potential acquisition.

They said MTN aims to acquire Telkom’s entire issued share capital in exchange for MTN stock or a combination of cash and shares.

Telkom has received at least two other offers since announcing that MTN wanted to acquire the company — one from Toto Consortium and the other from Rain.

Rain had told media on 11 August that it had approached the Telkom board about a potential merger between the two companies.

It said a merger with Telkom could create a strong third mobile network operator and “5G powerhouse” in South Africa to compete with the Vodacom and MTN “duopoly”.

However, Rain was ordered to retract its statement after the Takeover Regulation Panel reprimanded it over the announcement.

It warned Rain and the market that the operator had acted unlawfully by making a public announcement without the Panel’s approval.

Telkom also denied receiving the merger offer the day after Rain’s statement.

Rain subsequently said it would submit an official offer to Telkom’s board before the end of September 2022.

If MTN abandons the deal, it would not be the first time it entered discussions with Telkom that ultimately led nowhere.

In March 2014, the two companies opened negotiations, with MTN offering to buy Telkom’s radio access network.

However, the Competition Commission blocked that deal, citing concerns over decreased competition, even though MTN would not be acquiring Telkom’s mobile retail business.

The Commission invited MTN and Telkom to suggest remedies to address the likely competition and public interest harm arising from the transaction, but the two companies dropped the deal.