Copper-based fixed-voice on the way out in South Africa — At least in some areas

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services are on the rise in South Africa and will likely replace traditional copper-based fixed-voice products like Telkom’s landline telephone service.

However, there are still businesses and homes in areas of the country that still rely on traditional technologies.

This is according to feedback from Euphoria Telecom’s chief technology officer Nic Laschinger and a Dimension Data spokesperson, both of whom agreed that copper-based networks are on the way out.

“At DD, we have seen an increase in VoIP services, and this is directly linked to fixed line clients migrating to VOIP and unified communication (UC) services,” Dimension Data told MyBroadband.

However, Dimension Data stated that whether and when VoIP completely takes over fixed-line services depends on providers and how quickly they transition their clients off their copper-based networks.

It also explained that lower-income and rural areas in South Africa are often dependent on copper infrastructure, meaning it could last far longer in these areas.

“Given the increased investment and footprint of fibre services coupled with the decommissioning and theft of copper-based services, we are already observing a trend where fibre is fast becoming the preferred carrier medium,” it said.

“In rural and outlying areas where fibre is not present, the trend has been towards to licensed wireless and cellular-based mediums as viable alternatives to copper with lower orbit satellite connectivity to a lesser extent.”

Euphoria Telecom’s Laschinger told MyBroadband that cobber-based networks are on the way out because they are expensive to maintain, prone to theft, and inferior to fibre networks.

Even though copper-based networks are being phased out, Laschinger explained that operators like Telkom offer fixed-line products based on fibre networks.

“Locally, Telkom is shutting down its copper and ADSL networks due to ageing, copper theft and performance considerations in favour of fibre,” he said.

“As part of this migration, the company now offers a fibre line which carries voice and data traffic, and it offers a telephone number with that.”

According to Laschinger, carriers have been converting analogue fixed telephone networks to VoIP networks in the background for some time now.

“Much of what we think is a landline call is actually VoIP, because it lets carriers get away from legacy issues and offers flexibility in terms of simple things like keeping your phone number,” he said.

A Business Connexion (BCX) spokesperson told MyBroadband that the adoption of VoIP technologies has been slower than expected in certain segments.

“Other than the Covid Spike, customers have constraints that inhibit the immediate adoption, especially infrastructure readiness,” they said.

“From the current trend in the enterprise space, VoIP is likely to dominate the voice market for the next 3-5 years.”

This is evident in data from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (Icasa) 2020 State of the ICT Sector report.

Icasa’s report shows that total fixed-line subscriptions declined by 38%, from 4.4 million in 2018 to 2.7 million in 2019.

At the same time, analogue fixed-telephone lines declined by 60.8%, integrated services digital network voice-channel equivalents decreased by 2%, and fixed public payphones dropped by 1%.

However, Icasa specified that both VoIP and fixed-wireless local loop subscriptions increased by over 100%.

“Over a 5-year period, VoIP subscriptions increased by 42.6%,” the report adds.

The fate of POTS/PSTN and MPLS

Dimension Data said that although Telkom’s plain old telephone service (POTS) will likely cease to exist in future, there will always be a need for multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) technologies.

“It is important to note that we are seeing a large adoption in the SD-WAN space, the larger financial institutions who are very security conscious still tend to lean heavily on MPLS, and we believe there will still be a market for MPLS service in the future,” it said.

Laschinger explained that public switched telephone networks (PSTNs, a.k.a. POTS) will cease to exist as they did before, with operators transitioning them to VoIP-based networks in the background.

“Legacy PSTNs are evolving in the background to VoIP-based networks because legacy networks are difficult and expensive to maintain, the quality of calls is not optimal, and they are vulnerable to the elements (exchanges getting flooded, or set on fire, copper is stolen etc.),” he said.

The BCX spokesperson told MyBroadband that despite VoIP services taking over, many customers still have a great deal of trust in POTS over copper and MPLS-based voice solutions.

“There is still a level of concern over security in next-generation solutions,” BCX said.

“Therefore, some customers may take longer to migrate. In the future, however, most organisations will migrate to next-generation solutions, and there will be very limited scope for traditional services,” they added.

MyBroadband also asked Liquid Intelligent Technologies for comment, but it had not answered our questions by the time of publication.

