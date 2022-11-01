Four new Icasa councillors sworn in

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has gained four new councillors after Judge Thokozile Masipa swore them in during a closed online ceremony.

They join the industry regulator after communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni (pictured) appointed them on 31 October via notice in the Government Gazette.

This brings the total number of Councillors to eight.

The four councillors are Thabisa Faye, Cathrine Mushi, Nompucuko Nontombana, and Ntombiza Sithole.

They took the Oath of Office, pledging to serve the South African people, the ICT sector, and the public interest with integrity and probity, and in accordance with their mandate as enshrined in the Constitution and the Icasa Act.

“On behalf of the entire organisation, it gives me great pleasure to welcome the appointment of the new members to the Icasa Council,” said acting Icasa chair Dr Charley Lewis.

“Their arrival will serve to greatly strengthen the work of the Authority as it regulates the ICT sector: telecommunications, broadcasting and postal services.

“We look forward to their collective contribution, to collaborate with them and to learn from the wealth of experience and expertise that each individual Council member brings to the governing collective of the Authority.”

Mushi and Nontombana commenced their term of office today, while Faye and Sithole will begin theirs on 1 December 2022.