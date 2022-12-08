What’s Next in Cloud — Vaughn Naidoo discusses the new partnership between MTN and Microsoft

Vaughn Naidoo is the General Manager of the B2B Technology Centre of Excellence at MTN.

Naidoo is an experienced executive with a solid track record of working in the telecommunications, data centre, and IT industries.

He has an MSc in Computer Science and is a veteran CMO, CDO, CIO, and CTO with a talent for disrupting the market.

In this episode of What’s Next in Cloud, Vaughn Naidoo discusses the advantages of MTN’s new strategic alliance with Microsoft in Africa – including the new technologies MTN will now have access to.

Naidoo then talks about how the partnership will contribute to MTN’s B2B Technology Centre of Excellence – including the centre’s ICT objectives for 2025.

He also explains that the partnership will help to close the digital divide in South Africa by providing easier access to cloud services.

Naidoo concludes by explaining how businesses can take advantage of this new partnership, and how to get in touch with MTN to learn more.

You can watch the full interview with Vaughn Naidoo below.