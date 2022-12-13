Vodacom buys majority stake in Vodafone Egypt for R48 billion

The Vodacom Group has officially completed its purchase of a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt in a deal valued at R48.1 billion, the company has announced.

The purchase was settled through the issuance of almost 242 million new Vodacom Group shares and a cash payment of R10.8 billion.

As a result, Vodafone’s shareholding in the Vodacom Group has increased from 60.5% to 65.1%.

“This is an important milestone for Vodacom Group as it will cement our position as a leading pan-African Technology company in addition to diversifying and accelerating our growth profile,” Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub said.

“We are ideally positioned to partner with Vodafone Egypt to unlock the massive addressable market opportunity in Egypt, supporting and accelerating financial and digital inclusion.”

Vodacom’s acquisition of Vodafone Egypt comes at a good time. The latter is a clear market leader in the region and has recently reported interim results showing a local currency service revenue growth of 18.6%.

“In addition to being an attractive asset on a standalone basis, we will seek to leverage our financial services product roadmap, including our super-app approach, to accelerate Vodafone Egypt’s financial services opportunity,” Joosub said.

“We also see upside from cross-pollination between Vodafone Egypt’s software factory and our big data capabilities and closer cooperation between both companies by scaling pan-African enterprise and IoT solutions.”