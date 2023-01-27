South African government weighs in on MTN’s R11.7-billion fight with Ghana

South Africa’s foreign affairs minister Naledi Pandor says it is extremely concerning that South African companies are being targeted by governments like Ghana’s with exorbitant tax claims.

This comes after Ghana tried to slap MTN with an 8.2 billion GHS (R11.7 billion) bill for unpaid taxes, which MTN has vowed to oppose vigorously.

MTN briefed Pandor on the matter this week.

In a statement on Friday, Pandor’s department highlighted that South Africa is one of Ghana’s most significant investors, with interests in several industries, including mining, communication, retail, and franchising.

“According to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, there are over 100 South African Companies registered and operating in Ghana, employing over 19,087 Ghanaians and 510 expatriates,” it said.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) also said that South African companies have taken on more than 170 projects in the country — valued at over $1,431,523,166 (R24.6 billion) in capital investment.

However, Dirco said the challenges South African companies face are concerning.

“Of major concern is that competitors of South African companies from other parts of the world do not appear to be subjected to the challenges that South African companies are subjected to,” it said.

These difficulties include unfavourable market conditions, volatile regulatory frameworks, inconsistent tax regimes, and delays in loan repayments.

“These unfavourable conditions have led to disinvestment in some African markets by major South African companies,” said Dirco.

It listed several South African companies that have divested from some African markets:

Foschini

Shoprite

Game

Mr Price

Woolworths

Sasol-Chemicals

Tiger Brands

Group Five

Murray and Roberts

Metrolife Group

Telkom

Southern Sun

Protea Group

“The disinvestment has had a devastating impact on employment opportunities, poverty and inequalities in particular and GDP growth in general,” Dirco said.

“The Minister calls on the parties involved to do everything possible to find an amicable solution to these reported challenges.”

Following its briefing to the Minister, Pandor urged MTN to work closely with Ghanaian authorities to devise a solution for the dispute.

“The South African government is committed to promoting increased South African investment in Ghana in particular and the continent in general,” Dirco assured.

