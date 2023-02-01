Best South African VoIP providers in 2023

Several voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) providers are available in South Africa, catering to a range of business sizes and making it easy for homes and small companies to move away from copper-based voice products.

Some of the most prominent VoIP providers in the country include Electronic Communication Networks, Euphoria Telecom, iConnect, Ignite, and Switch Telecom.

While some local businesses still rely on copper-based technologies for telephonic communication, VoIP services are on the rise and will likely replace these products.

This is according to Euphoria Telecom chief technology officer Nic Laschinger and a Dimension Data spokesperson, both of whom indicated that traditional technologies are on the way out.

Dimension Data’s spokesperson recently told MyBroadband that the company had observed an increase in VoIP services in South Africa, which it believes is directly linked to fixed-line clients making the transition.

However, they noted that it could not be certain whether or when VoIP will completely replace copper-based services.

The spokesperson said that several lower-income and rural areas in the country still depend on traditional technologies, meaning the transition to VoIP will likely take a lot longer in these regions.

Euphoria Telecom’s Laschinger explained that copper-based networks are inferior to fibre networks, prone to theft, and costly to maintain.

As a result, network operators like Telkom are migrating their fixed-line products from copper-based to fibre networks.

“Locally, Telkom is shutting down its copper and ADSL networks due to ageing, copper theft and performance considerations in favour of fibre,” he said.

“As part of this migration, the company now offers a fibre line which carries voice and data traffic, and it offers a telephone number with that.”

Laschinger also said several carriers have secretly converted analogue fixed-line networks to VoIP networks.

“Much of what we think is a landline call is actually VoIP, because it lets carriers get away from legacy issues and offers flexibility in terms of simple things like keeping your phone number,” he said.

Voice-over-internet-protocol services offer several benefits over traditional fixed-line products, including lower costs, increased flexibility, and real-time reporting.

Newer cloud-based VoIP products like PBX Switchboard technologies also let customers access helpful collaboration tools and integrate their systems with other software platforms.

However, it should be noted that these products are flexible, scalable, and vary based on business needs.

Some of the most prominent VoIP providers in South Africa are listed below.

Euphoria

Euphoria Telecom says its cloud VoIP products use innovative and reliable technologies and provide customers with a flexible telephonic solution for their businesses.

Priced from R45 to R185 a month per extension, Euphoria says its cloud-based service helps business owners control and manage their company phones from anywhere at any time.

This is thanks to the company’s Mobile Softphone App — included with each subscription tier — which lets mobile workers remain connected wherever they are.

“Company staff can now make and receive calls as if they were sitting at their desks by simply downloading the free Euphoria Softphone app from Google Play and the iOS Store,” Euphoria Telecom’s website reads.

Features offered by Euphoria Telecom include a digital interactive voice response (IVR) receptionist, browser phone solutions, multi-branch functionality, and call recording.

iConnect

iConnect says its voice products provide a flexible solution that can grow with the requirements of South African businesses. The company has been in operation in the country since 2004.

Its benefits include reduced hardware and call costs, “no limits” on features, and high-quality calling.

“iConnect’s voice solution gives the ability to make calls from anywhere should you have an internet connection,” the company’s voice product page reads.

Businesses that opt for an iConnect as a provider can choose from the following products:

Hosted PBX

Voice recording

Telephone Management System reporting

Mobile extensions through the iConnect softphone app

SIP Trunks

Minute bundles

iConnect says its PBX Switchboard product doesn’t require any hefty investment in switchboard hardware, maintenance, and upgrades.

Businesses also don’t have to worry about hardware, software, training, and maintenance, as iConnect covers these aspects.

ECN

The Midrand-based Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) offers a variety of voice products for businesses in South Africa. It has been in operation in the country since 2005.

Its services include Virtual (Cloud) PBX, IP PBX, hosted call recordings, virtual fax, teleconferencing, and its BusinessCall product.

The BusinessCall service takes advantage of an un-contended IP network to guarantee that all calls between a client’s PBX and the ECN network are of high quality.

ECN says its Virtual PBX service provides businesses with a reliable, stable, flexible, and scalable solution.

Regarding after-sales support, the company says it operates an internationally recognised help desk system to help its customers with support processes.

Ignite

In 2016, three companies — MWEB Business, IS Ignite and IS Direct — merged to form a new brand, Ignite.

Ignite offers a range of solutions for South African businesses, including voice, email, and cloud services.

It also sells a cloud PBX product that lets businesses take complete control of their communications using cloud-based voice technology.

Ignite says its cloud PBX solution is cost-efficient, requires no physical hardware, and is straightforward to set up and use.

It offers two cloud PBX packages — one on a two-year contract and the other on a month-to-month basis.

Its month-to-month cloud PBX product is R110 a month, while those who opt for the two-year option receive a R20 discount on their monthly fees.

“The month-to-month, as well as the 24-month contract options, have up to 15 extensions included in the package. Handsets are not included but can be purchased with either option in the purchasing process,” Ignite’s website reads.

Switch Telecom

Switch Telecom says its various enterprise VoIP solutions help businesses cut costs and offer customisable features to improve productivity and ensure reliability.

The features it offers include:

Number porting

Hosted switchboard

IP faxing

Teleconferencing

Direct dial-in numbers

Toll-free telephone numbers

Call recording

The company promises competitive pricing with no hidden costs or long-term contracts and provides ongoing after-sales support.

It offers a range of products depending on customer needs and caters for homes, small businesses, and enterprise subscribers.

It also sells a Hosted Switchboard product that offers businesses a state-of-the-art VoIP switchboard solution at a low cost.

Switch Telecom says that its Hosted Switchboard solution has no up-front costs or installation fees.

Now read: Icasa appoints CEO