The companies that power South Africa’s mobile networks

The equipment that powers South Africa’s mobile networks is made by four global telecom giants — Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, and ZTE.

Three of the four networks with their own physical network infrastructure — Vodacom, MTN, and Rain — use more than one of these providers.

The country’s biggest mobile network — Vodacom — uses hardware from Nokia and Huawei, while the second biggest operator — MTN — employs hardware from Ericsson, Huawei, and ZTE.

Rain also uses Huawei and Nokia equipment.

Telkom is the only operator that does not use multiple providers, instead relying solely on a dedicated Huawei team for its network rollout and management.

Overall network performance can be influenced by various factors outside of vendor choice and technologies, including core architecture, backhaul capacity, and network optimisation.

But it is nonetheless noteworthy that the two operators with the highest number of vendors on their networks ranked best in the MyBroadband Insights 2022 Mobile Network Quality Report.

Huawei consistently delivered the best average download and upload speeds for the various networks, but Ericsson’s kit was a close second place for MTN and even outperformed Huawei on Vodacom.

The table below shows how mobile networks’ average download and upload speeds and latency compared across 1.36 million tests performed using the MyBroadband Speed Test app.

Cell C is excluded from consideration, as the decommissioning of its physical radio network is at an advanced stage, and it mostly roams on partner networks’ equipment.

MyBroadband Insights 2022 Mobile Network Quality report — overall performance Network operator Download (Mbps) Upload (Mbps) Latency (ms) Number of hardware vendors MTN 68.84 19.77 44 3 Vodacom 48.58 11.62 38 2 Telkom 28.54 9.95 38 1 Rain 15.14 10.33 39 1* *Rain only uses a second vendor, Nokia, when customers roam on Vodacom.

Deploying equipment from several vendors lowers a network’s reliance on a single provider, avoiding the potential for a single point of failure.

It can also bring down costs by encouraging competition and avoiding vendor lock-in.

Finally, networks are not constricted by the limitation of one provider’s technologies.

They can be more agile by employing the latest innovations in their systems if it is available from a second or third provider.

Below is a summary of which telecom equipment vendors are used in South Africa and how they started operating locally.

Ericsson — MTN

Swedish-based Ericsson has a telecoms history in South Africa stretching back more than 120 years.

The company installed four telephone exchanges in the country between 1896 and 1900 and sold portable field handsets (“cavalry telephones”) to British soldiers during the Second Anglo-Boer War.

Victory for the crown allowed Ericsson to establish a foothold locally over several decades.

It closed its sales office in the mid-1960s due to growing criticism of Apartheid and later stopped selling its products altogether.

In the lead-up to South Africa’s first democratic elections, the country’s sanctions were lifted, and Ericsson re-entered the market.

MTN chose the company as its mobile network infrastructure provider in 1993, leading to the launch of Ericsson’s local subsidiary to handle its South African operations.

Huawei — Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Rain

Huawei has rapidly risen to become one of the world’s biggest telecoms infrastructure vendors, despite only being founded in 1987.

It set up a local subsidiary to provide communication services in South Africa in 1999.

Huawei is the only company which provides network equipment to all of South Africa’s major mobile networks — including Cell C at one point.

The company is widely considered one of the world’s leading developers of 5G technology and has repeatedly achieved the top spot in vendor comparison speed tests in South Africa.

It is currently the only vendor that provides 5G equipment for Telkom and Rain’s 5G networks.

Nokia — Vodacom and Rain

You would be hard-pressed to find a South African who lived through the country’s first decade of mobile network connectivity and does not know Nokia.

But telecommunications was not always Nokia’s primary focus.

The Finnish company was founded in 1871 after its founders opened a second pulp mill near the town of Nokia.

It would only enter the network and radio industries a century later, relatively late compared to Ericsson (1876) and Siemens (1847).

The latter has the longest history in South Africa, having rolled out the country’s first telegraph line between Cape Town and Simonstown in 1860.

Nokia acquired Siemens in 2013 after the two had initially formed a joint venture known as Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) in 2007.

While its bar phones were available for several years in South Africa following the launch of Vodacom and MTN, Nokia only established its local subsidiary in 1998.

ZTE — MTN

The second Chinese telecoms firm to land in South Africa started its local operations in 2001.

In the years that followed, it offered broadband, e-education, data centre, security, transport, smart rail, video conferencing, and routers.

Its first stint at providing mobile network services for general consumers came as part of a 5G pilot on MTN’s network in 2019.

It now offers 5G connectivity on MTN’s network at a”large number” of sites, primarily in the Western Cape.

ZTE has also run 5G commercial trials with more limited deployments for other networks, although it has not specified which.