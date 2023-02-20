What’s Next – Shameel Joosub on winning the 2023 Telecoms CEO of the Year award

Shameel Joosub is the Group CEO of Vodacom and the winner of the 2023 MyBroadband Telecoms CEO of the Year award.

Joosub holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science from the University of South Africa, an MBA from the University of Southern Queensland, and an Advanced Management Program certificate from Harvard University.

He has developed a reputation in South Africa as an excellent telecoms CEO and is respected throughout the industry for the role he has played as Vodacom Group CEO for over a decade.

In this episode of What’s Next, Shameel Joosub discusses the significance of winning the 2023 MyBroadband Telecoms CEO of the year award.

Joosub then unpacks his biggest victories as Vodacom CEO over the past year that led to him winning this honour.

This includes explaining how he and his team have handled the load-shedding crisis and how Vodacom’s new high-value spectrum is being used to benefit its customers.

Joosub concludes the interview by discussing Vodacom’s exciting plans for 2023.

Watch the full interview with Shameel Joosub below.