Icasa appoints new acting chairperson

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has appointed councillor Yolisa Kedama as its new acting chairperson, effective from 4 April 2023 to 30 September 2023.

Kedama will be taking over from Dr Charley Lewis, who has acted in the role since 16 July 2022, following the resignation of Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng a month earlier.

Lewis’s appointment in an acting capacity was previously scheduled to lapse on 3 April 2023.

Icasa said Kedama was a specialist in radio frequency planning and a researcher in new technologies in the satellite communication environment.

Kedama joined Icasa as a councillor in 2020 and holds a Master of Management degree in ICT Policy and Regulation, a Bachelor of Science degree, a National Diploma in Electrical Engineering, and a Certificate in Financial Management.

She previously worked as a telecoms regulatory manager at Transtel, where she managed spectrum for Transnet.

She also served as Telkom executive for technical regulation, which included advising, developing and managing Telkom facilities leasing, interconnection, roaming, number source management, and WOAN, among other focus areas.

Kedama said she looked forward to working with the council as it continued to fulfil the authority’s mandate to regulate the telecommunications, postal and broadcasting sectors in the public interest.

The Icasa council wished Kedama well in her new role and thanked Lewis for providing leadership and stability during his tenure and for his role in strengthening Icasa’s relations with its stakeholders and regulator counterparts.

Lewis said he believed the Icasa council was in “competent and experienced” hands with Kedama at its helm.

“I have worked with councillor Kedama in a variety of roles and capacities over a number of years,” Lewis said.

“I look forward to ensuring a smooth leadership transition and to working with her over the next six months.”

