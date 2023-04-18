Best VoIP providers for businesses in South Africa

As operators transition from legacy infrastructure, more businesses are opting for voice-over-Internet-protocol (VoIP) solutions for their communication needs.

BCX, Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), Euphoria, Ignite, and Switch Telecom are among the top providers available to businesses in South Africa.

In November 2022, Euphoria’s chief technology officer Nic Laschinger and a spokesperson for Dimension Data both agreed that copper-based networks are on the way out.

However, whether and when VoIP will completely take over fixed-line services is unclear. This will depend on providers and how quickly they transition their clients to newer-technology networks.

According to both companies, there has been an increase in the uptake of VoIP solutions in recent years.

This is likely because they offer several benefits over fixed-line telecommunications systems. VoIP products are generally cheaper, require less infrastructure, and offer features like real-time call data and transcriptions.

Some of the best VoIP providers for South African businesses are listed below.

BCX

Telkom-owned BCX offers flexible and scalable voice and integration systems aimed at a range of business sizes in South Africa.

The company’s VoIP Unlimited on Hosted Collaboration Solution offers unlimited VoIP calling for all main call types, whether to fixed or mobile networks.

“The Hosted Collaboration Solution (HCS) provides on-demand telephony and collaboration services as a subscription service, accessed from the cloud,” says BCX.

“BCX takes care of the infrastructure, so you don’t have to.”

ECN

Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) established a presence in South Africa in 2005 and offers various telecoms solutions for businesses in the country, including Virtual (Cloud) PBX, hosted call recordings, and its BusinessCall service.

The latter is scalable to meet the needs of various business sizes and lets companies replace their legacy infrastructure with up-to-date and cost-effective IP systems.

BusinessCall leverages an un-contended IP network to ensure high-quality calls between a client’s PBX and the ECN network.

ECN says its Virtual PBX product provides a robust, stable, flexible, and scalable solution.

“Virtual PBX (VBX) from ECN offers a high-quality communications service. With its advanced PBX features and being permanently on in the cloud, Virtual PBX from ECN gives your business a leading advantage,” it says.

Euphoria

Euphoria Telecoms offers business phone and contact centre solutions for various business sizes in South Africa.

Its cloud business phone system features innovative and reliable technology, flexible solutions, and an advanced telephone management system.

Prices start at R45 a month per extension for Euphoria’s Base product and top out at R185 per month for its top-tier Call Buster package.

It is important to note that the Call Buster plan is all-inclusive, while certain aspects of Euphoria’s cheaper products may carry extra charges.

The company also offers a fully mobile product, where customers can have the same extension on up to three devices, requiring only an Internet connection to take calls.

Euphoria also offers a digital interactive voice response (IVR) receptionist, browser phone systems, multi-branch functionality, and call recording.

Ignite

MWEB Business, IS Ignite and IS Direct merged in 2016 to form Ignite, offering various telecoms products for South African businesses.

These include voice, mail, and cloud products. The company’s PBX solution offers businesses the benefit of a complete private branch exchange system and only requires an Internet connection to use.

Being cloud-based, the Ignite PBX product doesn’t require significant hardware investment. However, the company does make specific hardware available to rent or buy.

It says the Cloud PBX solution is suitable for small and medium businesses needing up to 15 extensions, and it is available for R110 per month on a month-to-month basis or for R90 a month on a one-year contract.

While only an Internet connection is required, Ignite recommends a dedicated Internet line for its Cloud PBX solution to avoid quality dips when there is a high demand on the business’s main line.

Switch Telecom

Switch Telecom says its range of enterprise VoIP solutions will help businesses in the country reduce costs and offer customisable features that improve productivity and ensure reliability.

Its Business VoIP products are designed for small, medium, and large businesses, and Switch Telecom says they are cost-effective and will scale as your business grows.

Its product range includes a VoIP Line for growing businesses that don’t require a switchboard solution yet, SIP Trunking for companies looking for an alternative provider, and a Hosted Switchboard solution.

The Hosted Switchboard product offers businesses a state-of-the-art VoIP switchboard solution with a low barrier to entry.

Switch Telecom specifies that its Hosted Switchboard solution has no up-front costs or installation fees, as no infrastructure investment is required.

