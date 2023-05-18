What’s Next — Réan van Niekerk on Metacom’s journey to becoming a leading ICT company

In this What’s Next interview, Metacom founder and chairman Réan van Niekerk meets with Aki Anastasiou to discuss the benefits and challenges of building an ICT company in Africa.

Van Niekerk is an accomplished thought leader, technology architect, innovator, and entrepreneur who has successfully built multiple companies and complex tech solutions throughout his 40-year career.

This includes Van Niekerk founding Metacom in 2001, which he has been instrumental in growing into a leader in the ICT space.

His vision for Metacom is to be the go-to, point-to-point connectivity partner for enterprises, connecting data securely, reliably, and cost-effectively — no matter the location.

The interview

Van Niekerk begins the interview by unpacking how he founded Metacom and grew it to become an industry leader in Africa.

He then explains why African companies prefer products and services designed in South Africa.

Van Niekerk talks about Metacom’s core principles and business model, too, and shares what he believes the future of ICT innovation and engineering will be in Africa.

He also discusses what technologies he envisages rising in prominence within the ICT sector in the near future.

Van Niekerk concludes by unpacking Metacom’s strategy for building a sustainable and vibrant ICT community in Africa.

The full What’s Next interview with Metacom founder Réan van Niekerk is below.