What’s Next in Security — Sudipto Moitra on MTN Business’ journey to becoming a TechCo

In this What’s Next in Security interview, Sudipto Moitra — GM for ICT Solutions at MTN Business — joins Aki Anastasiou to discuss MTN’s transformation from a telco to a TechCo.

Moitra has built up extensive experience holding several strategic management positions at leading companies — including TCS and Dimension Data.

In his current role at MTN Business, Moitra is responsible for ensuring that the company creates industry-leading B2B ICT solutions by converging legacy telco infrastructure with modern technology.

Moitra is a distinguished thought leader in this arena and is building a strategy that will move MTN Business up the ICT stack.

The interview

Moitra begins this What’s Next interview by explaining what a TechCo is and why MTN Group is focused on becoming one.

He then unpacks the latest B2B ICT trends and highlights the trends where South Africa is lagging behind the rest of the world.

Moitra also discusses how MTN Business is trying to help South African businesses in these areas by building strong partnerships.

He concludes by talking about the company’s exciting plans for the future.

The full interview can be viewed below.