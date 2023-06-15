Former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko told investors in 2020 that Telkom was worth R53 billion, equating to a share price of R108. However, he now wants to buy the company at R46 per share.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Maseko’s Afrifund had the backing of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Mauritius-based Axian Telecom to buy a 35% stake in Telkom.

The 35% stake could be combined with the PIC’s current 13.6% shareholding to further boost the group’s overall holding.

Business Times reported that the Maseko consortium offered R46 a share for a controlling stake in Telkom. However, it was rejected as too low.

Unsurprisingly, Telkom dismissed Maseko’s offer as the former CEO valued the company at more than double that three years ago.

In Telkom’s annual results presentation for the year ended 31 March 2020, Maseko told investors that the “sum of the parts valuation” was R53 billion.

If Telkom had a market cap of R53 billion, with its current 490.15 million shares outstanding, the share would trade at R108 per share.

The four units used in the sum of the parts valuation were:

Openserve — Telkom fibre and infrastructure business, South Africa’s leading wholesale infrastructure connectivity provider.

— Telkom fibre and infrastructure business, South Africa’s leading wholesale infrastructure connectivity provider. Gyro and Swiftnet — Telkom’s tower, masts, and property businesses.

— Telkom’s tower, masts, and property businesses. BCX — A tech company that provides ICT solutions mainly to South Africa’s business market.

— A tech company that provides ICT solutions mainly to South Africa’s business market. Telkom Consumer — Telkom’s consumer-facing business, which offers mobile voice and data, fixed-broadband, and fixed-voice services.

Maseko told investors and shareholders in 2020 that Telkom was trading at a significant discount to the sum of the parts.

In its latest annual report, Telkom reiterated its view that the company was trading at a deep discount to its intrinsic value.

To unlock value for shareholders, Maseko proposed listing Telkom’s masts and towers business, Swiftnet, separately on Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

“We are committed to realising the Value Unlock Programme. The board will provide further updates on the proposed Swiftnet listing and how we plan to drive maximum shareholder value,” Telkom said.

Good time to strike

It is a perfect time for Maseko and his partners to strike. The Telkom share price came under severe pressure following a poor trading update.

In its latest annual results, Telkom confirmed a R13 billion impairment of its cash-generating units Openserve and Telkom Consumer.

As a result of the impairment and other once-off restructuring costs, the company reported a R10 billion loss.

Telkom said the business suffered because of load-shedding, low economic growth, high interest rates, and evolving technological advancements.

The warning from Telkom’s trading update ahead of the results caused the share price to plummet to around R24.

Telkom’s market cap dropped to well below R15 billion, significantly less than much smaller operators like Rain and Vumatel.

Openserve alone is worth much more than R15 billion, which shows how much value can be unlocked.

Business Times reported that Telkom and the Maseko Consortium are still in discussions, and a revised offer has been presented. However, it is not materially different from the original one.

MTN is also waiting in the wings and has deep enough pockets to buy Telkom outright. MTN has not officially announced that it is interested in buying Telkom again.

Telkom’s share price climbed by over 30% on the news of a potential acquisition. Following the annual results presentation this week, it is now trading at over R33 a share.

Group CEO Serame Taukobong told shareholders that no-one would be getting bonuses or raises, and that Telkom doesn’t need a knight in shining armour to buy it — whether that be Maseko’s consortium, MTN, or someone else.

Hat tip to Adrian Saville, economics, finance, and strategy professor at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), for highlighting Maseko’s 2020 statement on Twitter.

A version of this article was first published by Daily Investor and is republished with permission.

