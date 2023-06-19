Cloud & Security Conference 2023 — RUCKUS Networks’ Vincent Janse van Rensburg on building robust networks

Vincent Janse van Rensburg, the System Engineer Manager for RUCKUS Networks in the MEA region, featured on a panel at the MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023.

Janse van Rensburg has been with RUCKUS Networks for over eight years and boasts 20 years of combined industry experience.

This makes him a valued contributor to the networking industry, and especially to RUCKUS Networks.

The RUCKUS Partner Community and Technical Family value him highly, too, thanks to his knack for out-of-the-box thinking and problem-solving.

Panel discussion

On the conference panel, Janse van Rensburg explained how RUCKUS Networks delivers purpose-driven networks in harsh and challenging environments.

He used the example of warehousing to explain what RUCKUS Networks must cater for with its networking solutions — highlighting challenges like regular movement of shelves and old handheld hardware.

In stadiums, on the other hand, RUCKUS Networks must solve the famous challenge of weak cellphone signals in densely populated areas.

RUCKUS Networks solves this through its antenna technology, which exists in an array to optimise signal distribution.

“Instead of just blasting signal in 360 degrees, we use part of the array depending on where the device is,” said Janse van Rensburg.

“We can then direct signal directly to each client device on a per-packet basis, creating less interference with our own product.”

Easy access

He also explained how RUCKUS Networks makes it easy to manage an entire network through a single pane of glass.

This interface includes robust implementation of AI and data analytics so that the client receives accurate feedback about their network performance.

“Feedback used to be completing a form about your experience, but now we can detect connection speeds and throughputs through our AI-driven platform,” explained Janse van Rensburg.

He concluded the discussion by highlighting the importance of embracing Wi-Fi 7, which is set to become accessible to the masses this year.

“Wi-Fi 7 will offer speeds of up to 47Gbps, and while the general user is never going to meet those levels, it will be a huge opportunity for building robust networks,” he added.

