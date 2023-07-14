Icasa launches online platform to manage phone numbers in South Africa

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced the launch of its online Numbering Portal.

Icasa said this was in line with its Numbering Plan rules and would facilitate the management of national numbering resources.

“The Portal serves as a centralised platform for efficient and transparent management of national telecommunication numbers,” it stated.

“It ensures optimisation of the national number range, and promotes regulatory compliance, providing scalability and flexibility.”

South Africa’s telecommunications industry regulator said one of the key functions of the Numbering Portal is to streamline the numbering application and reporting process.

“The portal will also facilitate the process of applying for telecommunication numbers and enhance reporting and compliance,” stated Icasa.

It explained that licensees can submit their numbering requests through the portal, making the process more convenient and reducing the potential for manual errors.

“Furthermore, the portal will assist the licensees in complying with the regulatory guidelines and requirements related to numbering resources, in line with the numbering regulations.”

Icasa acting chair Yolisa Kedama said the portal is a huge milestone for the regulator.

“It will allow us to effectively monitor and audit the allocation process and the use of numbering resources nationally,” Kedama stated.

“The Portal will also provide a process to track and analyse resource usage, numbering resource planning and allocation.”

Now read: Telkom drops the South African Post Office