Icasa approves E-tv, SABC radio frequency licence changes

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) council has approved applications submitted by E-tv, the SABC, Soweto TV, 1KZN and Trinity Broadcasting Network to amend their analogue broadcasting spectrum licences.

This allows the broadcasters to move their channels to lower frequencies — specifically 470–694 MHz — after analogue TV transmissions above 694 MHz were officially switched off on Monday.

“The completion of this important move opens for the unfettered use for mobile services the full range of IMT spectrum auctioned in March 2022,” Icasa stated.

Mobile network operators Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain bid billions on cellular network capacity in the 700MHz and 800MHz frequency bands.

However, as part of a compromise struck ahead of the auction, they do not have to pay until broadcasters vacate the bands.

Icasa congratulated the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies for successfully concluding the first of two final key steps towards South Africa’s ultimate analogue TV switch-off.

Communications minister Mondli Gungubele announced a plan to switch off South Africa’s analogue TV transmissions in two stages in mid-June.

The first deadline to switch off transmissions above 694 MHz was 31 July. The final deadline for all analogue transmissions to be terminated is 31 December 2024.

“The five applicants applied to have their radio frequency spectrum licences amended in order to continue providing commercial free-to-air analogue television broadcasting services, pending the full and final analogue switch-off,” Icasa said.

“Approval by the Authority was granted before 31 July 2023, in order to ensure that there will be no disruption to the services provided by the broadcasting licensees and enjoyed by the television-viewing public.”

Icasa said the amendments were compiled through extensive consultation with various stakeholders, including the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, the Broadcasting Digital Migration Steering and Technical Committees, Sentech, and the Icasa-led Joint Spectrum Advisory Group.

“Icasa approved the applications to ensure that the process of switching off analogue transmissions is done in a coordinated and responsible manner that does not leave citizens without access to free-to-air television and does not prejudice business”, said Icasa acting chair Yolisa Kedama.

The regulator said that any cases of intentional or harmful interference in the 700 MHz and 800 MHz bands should be reported without delay, through the responsible structures.

“This marks the beginning of the end of the ‘Dual Illumination Period’, with a seamless transition for the last analogue television services to below 694 MHz ahead of the final analogue switch-off in December 2024”, Kedama said.

