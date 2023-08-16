MTN South Africa technology chief quietly quits

MTN South Africa chief technology and information officer Michele Gamberini quietly resigned from the company, MyBroadband has learned.

After contacting the mobile network operator for comment, MTN confirmed that Gamberini (pictured) officially exited the company at the end of July.

“MTN SA can confirm the resignation of Chief Technology and Information Officer, Michele Gamberini, who has exited MTN to pursue an opportunity that allows him to be closer to his family in Italy,” said MTN SA’s sustainability and corporate affairs chief Jacqui O’Sullivan.

Gamberini is not the only MTN executive who has quietly quit the company this year.

Former Supersonic managing director Megan Nicholas left MTN in April 2023 without any word from the company.

Interestingly, Gamberini and Nicholas’ respective appointments at MTN were announced on the same day — 12 January 2022.

Following Gamberini’s departure, the MTN SA CTIO role has been split into two offices.

“We are delighted to have a long-time MTNer, Rami Farah, join us in South Africa as our new Chief Technology Officer,” O’Sullivan said.

“Rami has been with the Group since 2001 and has served as CTO in multiple geographies including MTN Liberia, MTN Rwanda, MTN Uganda and recently MTN Iran, where he managed over 16,000 sites.”

O’Sullivan said Farah had spearheaded MTN SA’s power resilience project for the past eight months.

“[It] has seen the network availability, by end June, at more than 90% despite severe electricity shortages across the country,” she said.

“Prior to joining MTN, [Farah] served in various technology roles in other companies, including Spacetel Syria–94, Inteltec S.A.R.L and Lonestar Communications Corporation.”

Farah holds a Masters degree in Telecommunication from the Aristotle University.

Nomthi Nelwamondo was appointed MTN SA’s new executive for Information Technology, effective from 1 May 2023.

“Nomthi has joined us from Assupol Holdings Limited, where she served as the Chief Information Officer,” said O’Sullivan.

Nelwamondo holds an international Honors degree in Software Engineering from Malaysia, a Master’s degree in Information Technology from the University of Pretoria, and a Master’s degree in Business Leadership (MBL) from the University of South Africa.

Nelwamondo began her career at Telkom, where she was promoted into various leadership roles, including Senior Manager ISP, Executive Core Network Operations, Executive Wholesale Services, and Group IT Managing Executive.

She was also the CIO at Liquid Telecom South Africa.

MTN first announced Nelwamondo’s appointment as IT Executive in a media statement issued on 21 February 2023.

Farah was also mentioned in the announcement, with MTN saying at the time that he had been serving in a new “Executive for Network” role since 1 January 2023.

MTN is not the only network operator where senior executives have been resigning without a word from the company.

Cell C COO Andre Ittman and CFO Lerato Pule have resigned, with the company only confirming the departures after details were leaked to the press.

Reporting with Hanno Labuschagne.