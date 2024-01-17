Former Vodacom and Cell C executive appointed CEO of SMSPortal

SMSPortal has announced that it appointed former Cell C COO and Vodacom executive Andre Ittmann as its chief executive officer.

“This strategic decision marks a pivotal moment in SMSPortal’s journey, highlighting its commitment to innovation in SMS marketing and digital communication solutions,” the company said.

Ittmann left Cell C at the end of July — the latest in a series of executive changes at the mobile network operator.

A qualified charted accountant with a 20-year career in finance and telecommunications, Ittmann previously served as the chief executive officer of Cartrack South Africa and chief financial officer of Vivacom Group.

Before Cell C, he held various senior leadership roles at Vodacom Mozambique, Lesotho and South Africa, including the position of chief financial officer at Vodacom Lesotho.

“The opportunity to lead such a dynamic team and forward-thinking company in an industry as vibrant and rapidly evolving as [Communications Platform as a Service] is truly exciting,” Ittmann said.

“My focus will be on harnessing emerging technologies to elevate our solutions, ensuring we remain at the forefront of Cloud Communication.”

SMSPortal co-founder Charles Stretch said Ittmann’s appointment was a testament to their ambition to remain industry leaders.

“His blend of technological insight and strategic acumen makes him the ideal leader to navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of digital communication.”

Ittmann said that the CPaaS industry was ripe for innovation.

“SMSPortal is perfectly positioned to drive this transformation,” he said.

“We are dedicated to persist with developing cutting-edge in house communication solutions that meet the growing demands of our global clientele.”